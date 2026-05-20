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May 20, 2026 11:46 AM 20 min read

Ellington Credit Q4 2025 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8wm3cryv/

Summary

Ellington Credit experienced a decline in NAV during the first quarter due to volatility in the CLO market, particularly impacting CLO equity assets.

The company issued $54 million of 8.5% five-year senior unsecured notes in March to capitalize on market dislocations and has substantially deployed these funds into new opportunities.

Management remains optimistic about future performance, citing improved market conditions in the second quarter and a strong monthly economic return of nearly 7% in April.

Ellington Credit's portfolio repositioning focuses on CLO mezzanine debt for stability and CLO equity for upside potential, supported by active trading and strategic hedging.

The company aims to enhance its net investment income and dividend coverage by rotating investments and maintaining a disciplined approach to risk management.

Full Transcript

Aladdin Chalet (Associate General Counsel)

Larry Penn (Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Mernoff (Chief Financial Officer)

Greg Borenstein (Portfolio Manager)

Larry Penn (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, press Star one on your keypad. To leave the queue at any time, press Star two. Once again, that is Star one to ask a question. And our first question today comes from Crispin Love with Piper Sandler. Your line is now open.

J.R.

Crispin Love (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thanks. That's helpful. And then first quarter, first calendar quarter, very challenging for a lot of the reasons you discussed. Just on the outlook here. Second quarter so far seems constructive based on your comments. And then Larry, on just recharging adjusted net investment income, can you talk about your confidence in covering the dividend with adjusted NII over the near to intermediate term?

Larry Penn (Chief Executive Officer)

Crispin Love (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you, Larry. Appreciate you taking my questions.

Larry Penn (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Ruth.

OPERATOR

Thank you. That was our final question for today. We thank you for participating in The Ellington Credit Company fourth fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026. Results Conference call. You may disconnect your line and have a nice day.

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