Here's How Much $100 Invested In Interactive Brokers Group 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.19%. Currently, Interactive Brokers Group has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion.

Buying $100 In IBKR: If an investor had bought $100 of IBKR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $904.04 today based on a price of $85.07 for IBKR at the time of writing.

Interactive Brokers Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.