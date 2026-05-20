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May 20, 2026 11:09 AM 33 min read

Analog Devices Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Wednesday, Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) discussed second-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/85zqim66/

Watch the full earnings call below:

Summary

Analog Devices reported record revenue of $3.62 billion in the second quarter, with a 15% sequential and 37% year-over-year increase, driven by strong performance in industrial and data center sectors.

The company highlighted its strategic focus on AI-driven computing, connectivity, autonomy, proactive healthcare, sustainable energy transition, and immersive consumer experiences.

Analog Devices announced the planned acquisition of Empower Semiconductor to enhance its power technology portfolio, targeting increased market share in the AI accelerator space.

The company expects third-quarter revenue to be $3.9 billion, with an operating margin of 49% and adjusted EPS of $3.30.

Analog Devices maintains a robust supply chain and capacity to handle growing demand, supported by internal and external manufacturing expansions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to The Analog Devices Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call which is being audio, webcast via telephone and over the web. I'd now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Jeff Ambrose, head of Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.

Jeff Ambrose (Head of Investor Relations)

Vincent Roesch (Chief Executive Officer and Chair)

Richard Puccio (Chief Financial Officer)

Richard Puccio (Chief Financial Officer)

Richard Puccio (Chief Financial Officer)

Richard Puccio (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Ambrose (Head of Investor Relations)

Thank you, Rich. Now let's get to our Q and A session. We ask that you limit yourself to one question in order to allow for additional participants on the call this morning. If you have a follow up, please re queue and we will take your question if time allows. And with that operator, can we please have our first question?

OPERATOR

Tori Svonberg (Equity Analyst)

Vince

Jeff Ambrose (Head of Investor Relations)

Thanks Tori. We'll take our next question please.

OPERATOR

Certainly. And our next question comes from the line Vivek Arya from Bank of America securities. Your question please.

Vivek Arya (Equity Analyst)

Vince

Vivek Arya (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

Rich

Jeff Ambrose (Head of Investor Relations)

Certainly. And our next question comes from the line of Joe Moore from Morgan Stanley. Your question, please.

OPERATOR

Yeah, thank you. The 90% growth that you talked about in the data center portion of communications, can you kind of update us on growth trends within both the optical and power side of that and just how should we think about growth there going forward? If you're doing tuck in acquisitions that can expand the TAM on the power side? Thank you.

Joe Moore (Equity Analyst)

Sure. So, Joe, I'll take that one.

Rich

Jeff Ambrose (Head of Investor Relations)

Thank you, Joe. We'll move on to our next question, please.

OPERATOR

Certainly. And our next question comes from the line of Joshua. But, but Galter from TD Cowan, your question, please.

Joshua Galter

Hey, guys, thanks for taking my questions and congrats on the results. Maybe following up a little bit on Vivex, could you walk through what's implied for gross margins in the fiscal third quarter? Maybe like help us understand the levers across pricing, mix and utilization. I know there's the 50 basis points of inventory true up that won't repeat, but how should we think about gross margins in the third quarter? Thank you.

Rich

Jeff Ambrose (Head of Investor Relations)

Thanks Josh. We'll move on to our next caller please.

OPERATOR

Certainly. And our next question comes from the line Matthew Prisco from Cantor, your question please.

Matthew Prisco (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, thanks for taking the question.

Rich

Jeff Ambrose (Head of Investor Relations)

Thanks Matt. We'll take our next question please.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes to the line of Stacey Raskin from Bernstein Research. Your question please.

Stacey Raskin (Equity Analyst)

Rich

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of William Stein from Truist Securities. Your question, please. Great.

William Stein (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for taking my question. Since I was sort of surprised by the Empower acquisition. I would have expected adi's heritage strength there, but certainly its acquisitions of Linear Maximum, by extension Volterra would have provided the company a big advantage in sort of all the technical capabilities and power management. So what did Empower have that ADI decided was so special that it needed to acquire instead of developing it internally? Thank you.

Vince

William Stein (Equity Analyst)

Thanks Vin.

OPERATOR

Thanks. Will take our next question.

Chris Casso (Equity Analyst)

Jeff Ambrose (Head of Investor Relations)

Thanks Chris. Take our next question, please.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes to the line of Tom o' Malley from Barclays. Your question please.

Tom o' Malley

Jeff Ambrose (Head of Investor Relations)

OPERATOR

Certainly. And our final question for today comes from the line of Torres Feinberg from Stifel. Your question please.

Torres Feinberg (Equity Analyst)

Jeff Ambrose (Head of Investor Relations)

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