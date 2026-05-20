Dorian LPG Reports Q4 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1763349&tp_key=a37e2a0ce5
Summary
Dorian LPG reported a strong financial performance for Q4 2026, with $82 million cash flow from operations and a dividend increase to $1 per share, reflecting robust market conditions.
The company completed strategic fleet transactions including the sale of the Cobra, generating a gain of approximately $30 million, and the repurchase of the Corsair, enhancing liquidity and flexibility.
Future outlook remains positive, with expectations for continued strong LPG trade despite geopolitical tensions; the company is focused on fleet expansion and maintaining a solid balance sheet.
Operational highlights include high fleet utilization at 97.8% and significant TCE earnings per day, driven by favorable VLGC market conditions.
Management emphasized a balanced capital allocation strategy, prioritizing shareholder returns through dividends while being open to fleet reinvestment opportunities.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ted Young (Chief Financial Officer)
John Hajibateras (Chairman, President and CEO)
Ted Young (Chief Financial Officer)
Tim Hansen (Chief Commercial Officer)
John De Coursch
John Hedgebetter
OPERATOR
Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, press Star one on your keypad. To leave the queue at any time, press Star two. Once again, that is Star one to ask a question and we'll pause for just a moment to allow everyone a chance to join the queue. And we will take our first question from Omar Nakhta with Clarkson Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.
Omar Nakhta (Analyst)
John Hajibateras (Chairman, President and CEO)
Thank you Omar. Well, we disclosed as much as I think we're entitled to disclose under the contracts that we have as regard our future appetite it really is rate dependent. There's always this element in a very high spot market where you're giving up the immediate earnings to get the length at the back end.
Omar Nakhta (Analyst)
Tim Hansen (Chief Commercial Officer)
Omar Nakhta (Analyst)
Tim Hansen (Chief Commercial Officer)
Omar Nakhta (Analyst)
Got it. Okay. Thanks, Tim, for that very helpful color. And John, Ted, thank you. I'll pass it back.
John Hajibateras (Chairman, President and CEO)
Thank you, Omar. Always good questions.
OPERATOR
John Hajibateras (Chairman, President and CEO)
Thank you, Stephanie. And welcome to covering our sector. Yes, I'm going to hand over to Ted to give you an answer on that.
Ted Young (Chief Financial Officer)
Stephanie Moore (Analyst)
Thank you, Appreciate that. It's very helpful. And then maybe just a high level question for me as you think about, you know, would love to get your thoughts on just your outlook for the LPG sector for 2026 especially. Maybe if you touch on if we do see a ceasefire or a bit of normalization in the Middle east, you know, how you're kind of viewing the impact on the overall sector would be helpful. That's it. Thank you.
John Hajibateras (Chairman, President and CEO)
Actually, Tim, do you want to take a shot at that?
Stephanie Moore (Analyst)
Sorry, what do you want me to. So, Stephanie, Stephanie asked about what our views were on the post Middle east stabilization view of the LPG trade, which I'm passing you because it's a really hard question. Thank you very much.
Tim Hansen (Chief Commercial Officer)
John Hajibateras (Chairman, President and CEO)
Thanks, Tim. Stephanie, as a general remark, I just tell you that what we try to do all the time is plan for the worst. And hope for the best. And I think the worst outcomes are so varied that it's impossible really to handicap them all. But we try and we're hoping for the best. And at the moment we're enjoying a good run and I think that kind of encapsulates what we'd like to say on the subject right now.
Stephanie Moore (Analyst)
Yeah, no, appreciate it. Thank you. Didn't mean to give you such a nuanced question there, but the insight is very helpful and thank you for. Thank you for the time.
John Hajibateras (Chairman, President and CEO)
Thanks, Stephanie. Thank you, Stephanie.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And once again, if you would like to ask a question, please press the star and one on your keypad now. And we'll move next to Clement Mullins with Value Investors Edge. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.
Clement Mullins (Analyst)
Hi and thank you for taking my questions. Tim, you talked about the Panama Canal and the impact that increased transit has had on auction pricing. Does this apply to both the old and the new locks or especially on the latter? And secondly, can you comment on the percentage of BLGCs transit that heading towards the ferries have decided to avoid the canal?
Tim Hansen (Chief Commercial Officer)
Clement Mullins (Analyst)
Has authority built more flexibility to tackle this? Should we see a repeat of the El Nino and little rain in the region or should that happen, do you believe that we would see, let's say a repeat of what we saw a couple years ago?
Tim Hansen (Chief Commercial Officer)
I think they learned a lot during the case in 23 by being able to retain water and that does have less outflox of the water but they cannot prevent it. So we will see a result of this. If the ninja, which is likely to or 70% or whatever is likelihood at the moment would happen over a longer period, we will see reduced draft in the Panama, but maybe not to the extent of 23.
Clement Mullins (Analyst)
Okay, that's helpful. I'll turn it over. Thank you for taking my questions.
Madison
Thank you very much. Madison. I think we can close. And thank you, everyone, for your interest and see you next quarter.
OPERATOR
Thank you. This concludes today's meeting. We appreciate your time and participation. You may now disconnect.
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