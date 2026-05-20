$1000 Invested In Mizuho Financial Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.99%. Currently, Mizuho Financial Group has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In MFG: If an investor had bought $1000 of MFG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,778.82 today based on a price of $8.92 for MFG at the time of writing.

Mizuho Financial Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.