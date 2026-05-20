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May 20, 2026 9:49 AM 43 min read

Toll Brothers Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Wednesday, Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) discussed second-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hcwotfn4/

Summary

Toll Brothers exceeded guidance on both the top and bottom lines for Q2 FY2026, delivering strong margins and raising full-year guidance across key homebuilding metrics.

The company delivered 2,491 homes at an average price of $1,009,000, generating $2.5 billion in revenue, and achieved an adjusted gross margin of 26.2%.

Toll Brothers plans to grow community count by 8-10% annually and recently acquired Buffington Homes, entering Northwest Arkansas, a market poised for growth.

The company repurchased $175 million in common stock during the quarter, with a total target of $650 million for fiscal 2026, and raised its quarterly dividend.

Management highlighted the strength of the luxury segment, noting affluent buyers are less sensitive to affordability pressures, and emphasized a focus on reducing finished spec homes and improving margins.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Doug Yearle (Executive Chairman)

Carl Mistry (Chief Executive Officer)

Greg Zigler (Chief Financial Officer)

Carl Mistry (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you Greg. Before we open it up for questions, I'd like to thank our Toll Brothers employees for their hard work in the first half of 2026. I'm proud of your commitment to our customers and dedication to our business which are key drivers to our long term success. Bailey, I think with that we can open it up to questions.

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session during the Q and A. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow up to ask a question. You may Press Star then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. Our first question comes from Mike Dow with RBC Capital Analyst. Please go ahead.

Mike Dow (Equity Analyst)

Carl Mistry (Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Dow (Equity Analyst)

Carl Mistry (Chief Executive Officer)

Greg Zigler (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Steven Kim with Evercore isi. Please go ahead.

Steven Kim (Equity Analyst)

Greg Zigler (Chief Financial Officer)

Steven Kim (Equity Analyst)

Greg Zigler (Chief Financial Officer)

Yes, Steve, I think you have it right.

OPERATOR

Our next question will come from John Levallo with ubs. Please go ahead.

Spencer Coffin (Equity Analyst)

Carl Mistry (Chief Executive Officer)

Spencer Coffin (Equity Analyst)

Okay, understood. And maybe just thinking about the share repurchase target for this year of 650 million, what is your appetite to maybe do a little bit more than that, just given where the stock is currently trading and the strength of your balance sheet.

Greg Zigler (Chief Financial Officer)

Hey, it's Greg. Yeah, we're not prepared to change our guidance. We just reaffirmed it at $650 million. But of course, we tend to do more in the second half of the year. And so we will be paying close attention as we exit our blackout period in terms of how much we want to do.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Rafe Jadrac with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Rafe Jadrac (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. How many, when you look at your backlog, how many of the homes that are in your backlog today do you expect to deliver in fiscal 26 versus what's going to fall in fiscal 27? And I guess that's sort of another way in the second half delivery guide what is yet to be sold.

Carl Mistry (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, Ray, thanks for the question. The answer is about 4100 of our backlog of about 5400. We expect to close in the back half of 2026. So that implies when you put together the updated full year guidance, we need about 2000 specs to both sell and settle in the back half. That's what's informed our guide.

Rafe Jadrac (Equity Analyst)

Carl Mistry (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Sam Reid with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Sam Reid (Equity Analyst)

Carl Mistry (Chief Executive Officer)

Sam Reid (Equity Analyst)

All makes sense and glad to hear the consistency. Maybe switching gears on the selling costs. I picked up in the prepared remarks that that was one of the reasons why SGA came in better than expected. Maybe just unpack that a little bit more. Any differences in terms of inside commissions, outside commissions, broker attached, we should be mindful of. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Yes. Hey Sam, it's Greg. Yeah, for Q2, our SGA was a bit lower. We did call out our sales and our SGA as having some different factors in there. And generally we'd say on the advertising side, we showed a lot of discipline there to cut some costs. And then on the outside broker commissions, that rate came down just a little bit. Our next question comes from Michael Rahaut with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Michael Rahaut (Equity Analyst)

Carl Mistry (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Rahaut (Equity Analyst)

Doug Yearley

Hey, Mike, it's Doug. Here's an easy answer. Yes, in all regards, we are more efficient and we're very encouraged by what our marketing group can do to continue to drive sales in what has been a bit of a difficult market. So, yes, we're excited for where this is headed.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Trevor Allison with Wolff Research. Please go ahead.

Doug Yearley

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Alan Ratner with Zelman. Please go ahead.

Alan Ratner (Equity Analyst)

Carl Mistry (Chief Executive Officer)

Alan Ratner (Equity Analyst)

Carl Mistry (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from James McCandless with citizens. Please go ahead.

James McCandless (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning, everyone. Doug, if you could talk a little more about some of the deal flow you're seeing in luxury. Move up. And is that deal flow getting better as some of these smaller builders are either falling by the wayside or can't get the capital to take those deals down?

Doug Yearley

James McCandless (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's great. Thank you, Doug. And then the second question I had we saw on Monday from the nahb, it looks like builder confidence had it, had a nice jump. Traffic had a nice jump. I think you guys talked about it, what you've seen in May already. But I guess is that is what the builder confidence in the traffic numbers. Is that in line with what you guys are seeing and is it pretty well spread nationally?

Carl Mistry (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, Jay, I think it's still too early to tell. I'd lean back into the commentary that we've seen. May has looked a lot like April. April was the strongest month in the quarter. Traffic web and foot traffic are up on a year over year basis. But in line with last year on a per community basis.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn it back over to management for any closing remarks.

Doug Yearley

Thank you. Bailey, you were terrific. Thanks everyone for your interest and great questions. Carl and Greg and the entire team are always here to accommodate you with any individual questions or follow up you may have. Have a wonderful Memorial Day weekend and we look forward to continuing our dialogue about our great company. Thanks much. Take care.

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