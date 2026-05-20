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May 20, 2026 9:28 AM 27 min read

Full Transcript: Perion Network Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://perion-q1-2026-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/registration

Summary

Perion Network Ltd reported a 6% year-over-year increase in Perion 1 spend, with total revenue for Q1 2026 at $90.4 million, despite macroeconomic headwinds.

Advertising Solutions revenue decreased due to a decline in web activity, but Perion 1's contribution x stack increased by 7%, signaling a strategic shift towards this platform.

The company expects a meaningful EBITDA inflection in the second half of the year, driven by strategic agreements and a strong pipeline, reiterating their full-year guidance for 2026.

Perion Network Ltd's net loss on a GAAP basis was $10 million, but the non-GAAP net income was $4.8 million, maintaining a strong liquidity position with $293 million in cash and equivalents.

Management highlighted the significant growth of Outmax, emphasizing its unique capability to operate across CTV, web, and social platforms, and discussed ongoing investments in AI and strategic agreements to bolster future growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Andrew Marrock (Equity Analyst)

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Wanted to start off with one on outmax. Some really good numbers there and we're seeing the agency space getting increasingly crowded I guess. How are you differentiating outmax in the marketplace in your go to market process that is allowing it to more than triple spend year over year. And then I have a follow up.

OPERATOR

Yeah, thank you, Andrew. Yes. So you saw Outmax, the AI agent technology that we have grew by over 300%. The main thing in our main advantage is we're the only technology out there that can perform this across both CTV, web and social with the walled gardens, which is a major advantage. To have only one AI agent technology and infrastructure that can run across all those channels, all those platforms is a major, major advantage. Great, thank you.

Andrew Marrock (Equity Analyst)

And then maybe one for Elad. Can you expand a little bit on the commentary that you gave in your prepared remarks on the uneven macro conditions and some of the caution you're seeing from advertisers? You know, from your peer set. We're kind of hearing feedback that's, that's quite variable. So I'd just like to get a little bit more granularity of what you're seeing from your position. Thank you.

Elad

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jason Healthsteam at Offenheimer. Jason, please unmute your line by pressing Star six and ask your question.

Jason Healthsteam

Hey Dan, can you hear me? Yes, thank you. Yeah, good morning. So first your comment just about you know tracking total spend which we agree with. Are you planning to break down total spend by between advertising and search or that was just a comment of like you know, just one number for that and then I've got some follow ups.

OPERATOR

Jason Healthsteam

And I think search was better than expected in the quarter. Just any thoughts why that happened?

OPERATOR

Jason Healthsteam

OPERATOR

Matthew Weber (Equity Analyst)

Thanks so much for taking the question. Just wanted to ask about your comments on pivoting the sales leadership team to better convert pipeline into realized revenue. Can you just provide some additional color on what this entails? Are you looking to make new hires, altering the compensation structure of employees or reorganizing the team? And then I have a quick Follow up?

OPERATOR

Matthew Weber (Equity Analyst)

Got it, thank you. And then just on the launch of outmax to African markets, I believe it's currently available in in South Africa. What does the timing for a broader continental rollout look like and are there any major investments you still need to make to support these efforts or is it just a matter of execution?

OPERATOR

Laura Martin (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Charles

Laura Martin (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Jason Crier

Thank you. Just one question for me. Wanted to talk about the customer pipeline. You've talked a few times just about your confidence in the second half of the year. Can you give color on how the RFP processes has evolved over the last couple of quarters? Maybe how the different conversations have changed as Perion 1 and as Outmax have evolved.

OPERATOR

Eric Martinuzzi

OPERATOR

Yes, 7%. And remember that our business, like most ethic business is extremely seasonal. So Q1 is, is the weakest out of the quarters typically. And we do see a 7% increase.

Eric Martinuzzi

OPERATOR

Eric Martinuzzi

OPERATOR

Okay, got it. Thanks for taking my questions.

Jeff Martin (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Our final question today comes from Jeff Martin at Roth Capital Partners. Jeff, you may now unmute your line and ask your question. Thank you. Thank you. I appreciate it. You made mention in your prepared remarks about onboarding agreements will drive a meaningful EBITDA inflection. Just curious if you could elaborate on what those agreements are and the timing in terms of the EBITDA inflection.

OPERATOR

Jeff Martin (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Tal Jacobson

Thank you everyone for joining us at the Q1 earning call. We will continue to invest and advance our technologies and continue to invest in our clients and the adoption rate should be increasing and we'll see you next time. Thank you.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's call. Thank you everyone for joining. You may now disconnect.

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