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May 20, 2026 9:28 AM 62 min read

Roivant Sciences Reports Q4 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6w4qcx9w

Summary

Roivant Sciences reported strong execution momentum with multiple strategic updates, including a $2.25 billion settlement with Moderna and advancements in their drug development pipeline.

Financially, the company maintains a robust position with $4.3 billion in cash and no debt, and they continue active share repurchase programs.

Key clinical developments include promising data from the 1402 study in a difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis population, and ongoing progress in launching Brepocitinib for dermatomyositis by September, pending FDA approval.

The company highlighted its strategic focus on Moseli, an inhaled SGC activator, with upcoming Phase 2 data expected in the second half of 2026, targeting PH-ILD with a potentially first-in-class treatment.

Roivant Sciences remains optimistic about future data releases and indicated a strong pipeline with significant upcoming milestones in multiple therapeutic areas.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Stephanie Lee

Matt Glein (CEO)

Drew Frumpkin (CEO)

Drew, that's great. Thank you. Thanks. Amelia, Matt and I can tell you there's a lot of excitement about Moseli ciguat. So Moseli is an inhaled SGC activator that's delivered directly to the lungs to activate SGC and restore impaired SGC function. SGC is a key enzyme in the NO-SGC-cGMP pathway. And in oxidative stress environments like pH, I, L D, nitric oxide may be reduced and the SGC binding site can become impaired leading to SGC dysfunction.

Drew Frumpkin (CEO)

Drew Frumpkin (CEO)

Matt Glein (CEO)

OPERATOR

as a reminder to ask a question. Please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced and to withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. And we do ask that you please limit to one question. And our first question is going to come from Corinne Johnson from Goldman Sachs with Goldman Sachs. Your line is out.

Corinne Johnson (Equity Analyst)

Good morning and happy birthday to Mr. Klein as well. Maybe you could just contextualize the ACR responses you saw here at 16 weeks. First I think more kind of typical in later-stage studies is a 24 week reporting timeline. And how would you expect those responses to trend with more time on therapy with kind of implications then towards the randomized withdrawal phase? Thank you.

Matt Glein (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question is going to come from Yasmeen Rahimi from Piper Sandler with Piper Sandler. Your line's open.

Yasmeen Rahimi (Equity Analyst)

Matt Glein (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question will come from Andy Chin from Wolf Research with Wolf Research. Your lines open.

Matt Glein (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question will come from David Reisinger from Learning Partners with Learning Partners. Your line is open.

David Reisinger

Matt Glein (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. And our next question will come from Yaron Werber from Tzco with Tzco. And your line's open.

Yaron Werber (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Brian Chang from JP Morgan with JP Morgan. Your line's open.

Brian Chang (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, thanks for taking our question in this Race Explore trial. Since there's no washout period between period one and two, I'm curious if you have some thought around the tail of the efficacy from those going from drug to placebo? You said that period two might be less meaningful. Are you saying that 12 weeks may not be enough to fully drive the separation? Thank you.

Matt Glein (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question will come from Dennis Singh from Jeffries with Jeffries. Your line's open.

Dennis Singh (Equity Analyst)

Matt Glein (CEO)

Drew Frumpkin (CEO)

OPERATOR

Perfect, thank you. Thank you. And as a reminder, please limit to one question. Our next question comes from Derek Archilla from Wells Fargo with Wells Fargo. Your line's open.

Jacob Munford

Good morning, this is Jacob Munford. Derek, thanks for taking our question and Congrats on the IMVT-1402 data. So, real quick, on safety, just want to clarify, confirm there were no low-density lipoprotein (LDL) changes or other events of interest observed.

Matt Glein (CEO)

Right. And then secondly, on the given the strong activity in period one, how is this informing your trial design strategies in the future? I know you mentioned that this is likely one of a couple registration trials, but do you think this data changes that? Thanks, Derek.

OPERATOR

Samantha Simenco

Thank you. And our next question comes from Samantha Simenco with your lines open.

Matt Glein (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thomas Smith (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. And our next question is going to come from Thomas Smith with Larynx Partners. Your line's open.

Matt Glein (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Patrick Olson

Matt Glein (CEO)

Thank you. And our next question is going to come from Alex Thompson with Steve. Will your lines open?

OPERATOR

Hi, guys. Congrats on the data. This is Patrick Olson on for Alex. I guess just kind of building on the path forward here in Ra, you know, looking at period two, I guess if your 300 milligram arm performs just

Prakar Agrawal

as well as 600 milligram. How are you guys thinking about your

Matt Glein (CEO)

dosing strategy going forward in Phase Three?

OPERATOR

Drew Frumpkin (CEO)

OPERATOR

Douglas

Thank you. And our next question comes from William Pickering with Bernstein. Your line's open.

Matt Glein (CEO)

Hi, congrats on the updates and thanks for the question on Moseli. You also have a phase two open label with patients on background to Prostanol. What are you hoping to see in that study. And then how are you thinking about broader evidence generation strategy to support reimbursement, mostly in combination with treprostenol.

OPERATOR

Thanks. Yes.

Dina Ramadane (Equity Analyst)

Matt Glein (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thanks, Roll.

Iris Gao

Thank you. And the next question is going to come from Douglas. So with Datesy Wainwright, your line's open.

Matt Glein (CEO)

OPERATOR

Matt Glein (CEO)

Thank you. And our next question will come from Dina Ramadane with Bank of America securities. Your line's open.

OPERATOR

Matt Glein (CEO)

Thank you. And our next question will come from Iris Gao with Guggenheim. Your line is Open.

OPERATOR

Good morning. This is Iris Anfayaten. Thank you for taking my question. Congratulations on the data and happy birthday to Matt's father. My question is also on 1402. Are there any more colors on what proportion of patients were refractory to rituximab and maybe anti RSA? These MOAs are relevant in seropositive patients. So I get back with you. Thank you. Yeah, thanks.

B

Thank you. And our next question will come from Sam Slutsky with Lifesack Capital. Your line's open.

C

Hi, good morning. This is Kate on for Sam. I appreciate you taking the question. So I know the strength of period one data has made period two all the more challenging, particularly on acr20. But looking to period two, is there a delta versus placebo potentially on other endpoints that would excite you commercially?

A

B

Thank you. And that will conclude today's Q and A session. And I will now turn the call back over to Matthew Glein for closing remarks.

A

B

This concludes the conference call. Thank you for participating, and you may now disconnect.

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