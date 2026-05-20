Full Transcript: Hasbro Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Hasbro reported a 13% revenue growth in Q1 2026, driven largely by Wizards of the Coast, with Magic: The Gathering setting new sales records.
The company maintained its full-year guidance, expecting 3-5% revenue growth, with strategic focus on high-growth categories such as gamified, entertainment-driven products.
Q1 net revenue was $1 billion, with adjusted operating profit up 29% and adjusted EPS up 41% year-over-year.
The cybersecurity incident in March is expected to delay $40-$60 million in consumer products revenue to later in the year, but overall guidance remains unchanged.
Management highlighted the success of new releases, strong partnerships, and upcoming entertainment slates as key growth drivers, while acknowledging challenges such as rising oil costs.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Fred Whiteman (Vice President, Investor Relations)
Chris Cox (Chief Executive Officer)
Gina Guider
OPERATOR
Megan Klepp (Equity Analyst)
Chris Cox (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, Megan, the only other piece that I'd add to what Chris just said is, you know, we're still working through the final phases of our cyber remediation. So again, using Chris's work of prudent, just taking all those factors together, it just, it made sense for us to hold this quarter out. But we're very pleased with how first quarter performed.
Gina Guider
Megan Klepp (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. That makes sense. Thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes in line of Eric Handler with Roth Capital Partners. Please proceed with your question.
Eric Handler (Equity Analyst)
Yes, good morning. Wonder if you could give a little bit of an update regarding your tariff claims. How big of a claim have you filed and any expectation about when you know you may or may not get anything back?
Gina Guider
Yeah, good question. So roughly think about it as $50 million is the rough size of our claim. We are in the reconciliation process. So right now in terms of timing, that part of the refund hasn't been given a timeline. So it's not embedded in any of our outlook for this year. Right now we're still waiting to understand when the government is going to get to that point piece of the rebate process.
Eric Handler (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then just looking at your cash flow statement, your cash flow from operations was very strong. $200 million increase year over year, a good swing in working capital. Is that going to be something that reverses or you track? Are you just getting better cash conversion as we go throughout the rest of the year?
Gina Guider
Eric Handler (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Thanks, Eric.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Zeon SIU with BNP Powerbuck. Please proceed with your question.
Zeon SIU (Equity Analyst)
Hi, guys. Thanks for the question. It seems like your first party, your premier sets like Lorwyn Strixhaven are having really strong momentum. Could you maybe talk a little bit about whether you're seeing consumers who came in to the magic ecosystem via maybe a Universe beyond collab and then kind of, you know, coming in again for a first party set? Anything you're kind of seeing on that trend. Thanks.
Chris Cox (Chief Executive Officer)
Zeon SIU (Equity Analyst)
And then on the second half, guide for wizards, I think you mentioned kind of more moderated growth rates. So I guess maybe to put a finer point, you're expecting still growth in the back half for wizards or how should we kind of think about that? Thanks.
Chris Cox (Chief Executive Officer)
Q4 is going to be the comp for magic and wizards. Just because we had a pretty big one last year. Q2 should be pretty good. Q3 should be pretty good. Q4 is the one where, you know, that might be down.
Gina Guider
Yeah. In total, I would say our back half, call it, you Know up low single digit rates when you combine both what we're going to see in Q3 versus the decline in Q4.
Zeon SIU (Equity Analyst)
Great, very helpful. Thank you guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Lion Edgar Johnson with Seaport Research Partners. Please proceed with your question.
Garrick
Thank you. Thank you. Good morning. On the network breach, perhaps you could provide a few more details. What specifically was delayed? Was it like specific lines or specific factories? And is there any risk of further delays? And do the delays affect anything that's time sensitive like shelf date for Spider man or Star Wars?
Chris Cox (Chief Executive Officer)
Garrick
Okay, great.
Chris Cox (Chief Executive Officer)
Garrick
Thank you, Chris. Thank you, Gina. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kylie Coho with Jeffries. Please proceed with your question. Hey, good morning. Thanks so much for taking my question. Target reported earnings earlier this morning as well, and on their call, they sounded pretty cautious on inventory buys. I was curious what you guys were hearing from retailers and if there was any changes in retailer posture specifically.
Kylie Coho (Equity Analyst)
Chris Cox (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I agree. We came into the year with pretty healthy inventories, both owned and retail, and we continue to see that play through as we move through the first quarter. So adding on to what Chris said, plus the entertainment slate that we have coming up, we feel like we're in a really good position with our retailers.
Kylie Coho (Equity Analyst)
Great. That's super helpful. And then you flagged oil related cost pressure from freight, resin and packaging really impacting more of the back half. Can you help us quantify any expected gross margin impact? How's that kind of. How are you mitigating that with pricing mix, productivity actions. And is this pressure largely contained to consumer products or is there any meaningful spillover in wizards? Thank you.
Gina Guider
OPERATOR
Arpine Cochara
Chris Cox (Chief Executive Officer)
Arpine Cochara
This is super helpful. Thank you. Thank you. Our final question this morning comes from the line of Anthony Bonadea with Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your question.
Anthony Bonadea (Equity Analyst)
Chris Cox (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes our question and answer session, and we'll conclude our call today. We thank you for your interest and participation. You may now disconnect your lines.
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