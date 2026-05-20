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conference call image
May 20, 2026 9:14 AM 23 min read

Transcript: VF Q4 2026 Earnings Conference Call

VF (NYSE:VFC) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/546809840

Summary

VF Corp reported normalized growth trends with Q1 seeing specific impacts due to timing shifts, but overall positive demand for brands like North Face.

Mitigating strategies are in place to handle potential product cost increases due to oil prices, with minimal impact expected for fiscal 27.

The company is aiming for a 10% operating margin run rate by the end of fiscal 28, with ongoing efforts to improve efficiency and reduce leverage.

Vans is showing signs of recovery in the Americas, with strategic product launches and marketing shifts contributing to growth.

Timberland wholesale declined due to reduced distressed sales, but overall inventory health is improving, with continued marketing investments planned.

Full Transcript

Laurent

Super helpful. Thank you very much. Very clear. Best of luck.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Laurent. Your next question comes from the line of Brooke Roach with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Brooke Roach (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Ike Burechow with Wells Fargo. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Ike Burechow (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, can you, can you hear me? Perfectly. Excellent.

Bracken

Hey, Bracken.

Paul

Ike Burechow (Equity Analyst)

Bracken

Ike Burechow (Equity Analyst)

Yeah. I appreciate it. Thanks, Bragan.

Bracken

Great. Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thanks for asking that. We were hoping we'd get that. If you hadn't, Abhishek was gonna ask Paul.

Abhishek

My pleasure.

OPERATOR

Okay. And a kind reminder. If you would like to ask a question, please raise your hand using the raise hand function at the bottom of your screen. And if you have dialed into today's call. Please press Star 9 to raise your hand. Your next question comes from the line of JSOL with ubs. Your line is open. Please go ahead. A kind reminder to mute yourself, unmute yourself locally.

Jay

Got it. Can everybody hear me now?

OPERATOR

We can hear you perfectly.

Jay

Bob

Jay

It was. Bob, thank you so much.

Bob

Yep, great.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Samuel Poser with Williams Trading. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Samuel Poser (Equity Analyst)

Hi Sam, good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. I have a handful here. One the 53rd week in fiscal 27, I assume that that will be gross margin accretive because most of that additional business comes from DTC. The wholesale part of that small. Would that be a fair assumption?

Paul

I mean it's small. We haven't really quantified it. I mean your logic is definitely sound, but it's pretty small. And then just while you're on the 53rd week, just to be clear, we said it'd be on a revenue side about at about a half a point to growth overall. So that is helpful because it somewhat mitigates the point or so impact we see from, from EMEA, from the, the conflicts over in the Middle East.

Samuel Poser (Equity Analyst)

Bracken

Samuel Poser (Equity Analyst)

My question was, if I wrote an order today, could I get it in three months or would it still take six, considering the speed situation?

Abhishek

Samuel Poser (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

Abhishek

Thank you, Sam.

OPERATOR

A kind reminder to limit yourself to one question per person. If you'd like to ask a question, please raise your hand. If you've dialed into today's call, please press Star nine. Your next question comes from the line of Anna Andreeva with Piper Sandler. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Anna Andreeva (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you so much. Can you guys hear me?

Abhishek

Yes, we can.

Anna Andreeva (Equity Analyst)

Bracken

Anna Andreeva (Equity Analyst)

Okay, fair enough. Thank you so much. Best of luck.

Bracken

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Lorraine Hutchinson Wood bank of America. Your line is open. Please go ahead. A kind reminder to unmute yourself locally. If you've dialed in, please press Star six to unmute. Hi, everybody. Good morning. I was hoping that you could just help talk through a little bit of

Lorraine Hutchinson

the strategies you've used to turn Vans

Bracken

OPERATOR

The last question for today will come from the line of Blake, Anderson, Wood, Jeffries. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Blake Anderson

Bracken

Blake Anderson

Abhishek

Paul

Blake Anderson

Thanks so much and best of luck for the year.

Bracken

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