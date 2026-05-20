Target Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Target (NYSE:TGT) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Access the full call at https://app.webinar.net/j8pvmxBoG2Z

Summary

Target Corp reported a strong first quarter with a 5.6% comp growth driven by increased traffic and strategic changes in offerings.

The company is focused on extensive product and category resets, with significant changes planned for 2026, marking the largest shift in over a decade.

Target Corp is enhancing inventory reliability, utilizing AI for demand forecasting, and opening new facilities to improve product availability.

Partnerships and limited-time offerings, such as collaborations with Roller Rabbit and Pokemon, have been successful in boosting traffic and brand engagement.

The company maintains an optimistic outlook, raising its EPS guidance to the high end of the range, emphasizing sustainable growth and margin expansion.

Full Transcript

Kara

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Kate McShane with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Kate McShane (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking our question. We wanted to ask a few questions around inventory. Thanks for the commentary so far. But we were wondering if you could speak specifically about in stocks and product availability on the shelf, how this is being addressed, what improvements have been made and how, how it's being measured.

Lisa

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Simeon Gutman with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Simeon Gutman (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning, everyone. I think if I heard right, Kara mentioned 40% of merchandise will be revamped or is it reset or changed? Can you talk about what percentage of the overall merchandising overhaul is underway in Q1? What percentage will be by the end of the year and then if there's any into 2027?

Jim

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Rupesh Parikh with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Rupesh Parikh (Equity Analyst)

Good morning and thanks for taking my question. So just going back to the partnerships. A lot of success during Q1. Just curious how you feel about the lineup of partnerships as the year progresses and then any sense of whether these partnerships have led to a new customer acquisition. Thank you.

Kara

Rupesh Parikh (Equity Analyst)

Then my follow up question, just on beauty, a lot of momentum in the quarter. It looks like the spring resets are going well. As you launch that beauty studio, what are you seeing so far from vendor interest? How is that progressing versus expectations?

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Lesser with ubs. Your line is open.

Michael Lesser

OPERATOR

Operator, I think we have time for one more question.

Chris Horvis (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Our last question comes from Chris Horvis with JP Morgan. Your line is open.