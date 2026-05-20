Auna Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Auna (NYSE:AUNA) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.
The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/288424677
Summary
Auna reported a 10% revenue growth in the first quarter of 2026, though adjusted EBITDA decreased by 5% due to revenue adjustments and payroll increases.
The company stabilized its hospital platforms in Mexico and Colombia, and expanded higher complexity services in Peru, contributing to strong cash flow and growth momentum.
Auna reaffirmed its annual revenue and EBITDA guidance, expecting stronger growth in the second half of the year driven by improved service utilization and strategic initiatives.
Operational highlights include a 19% quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted EBITDA in Mexico and a 13% revenue growth in Colombia, with a focus on risk-sharing agreements for predictable cash flow.
Management emphasized efforts to streamline operations and improve billing cycles, particularly in Peru, to mitigate penalties and enhance revenue predictability.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning and welcome to Auna first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. My name is Rob and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time all participants are in listen only mode and please note that this call is being recorded. There will be an opportunity for you to ask questions at the end of today's presentation. Now I would like to turn the call over to Anna Maria Mora, Head of Investor Relations. Ma'am. Please go ahead.
Anna Maria Mora (Head of Investor Relations)
Suzo Zamora (Executive Chairman and President)
Giselle Remi (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President)
Suso Zamora
OPERATOR
It's time we will open the floor for your questions. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone As a reminder, you can also submit your questions online by using the Q and A function of the webcast platform. Your first question comes from a line of Marcel Cepeda from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.
Marcel Cepeda (Equity Analyst)
Suso Zamora
Giselle Remi (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President)
Marcel Cepeda (Equity Analyst)
Just to clarify on Mexico. So if understood correctly, this margin improvement would be from operating leverage. Right. Because the impression is that the marginal or the let's say the margin of contribution of oncology would be naturally lower. Right. Than hospital. So this kind of margin evolution would be.
Giselle Remi (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President)
Yeah, thank you so much for the follow up. Yeah, I would add that it's from both operating leverage as well as from variable cost efficiencies which as we continue to scale and increase volumes and increase occupancies is also something that we are actively managing and we do continue to see variable cost efficiencies in the years to come.
Suso Zamora
And also gc, I would also add that chemotherapy has an interesting margin but radiotherapy has a higher margin. And we're inaugurating a new facility, a state of the art. The only one in Monterrey, which going to be operational I think in a month, month and a half. That role will also produce a bump in volume but more importantly in margins as
OPERATOR
very clear. Thank you again. If you'd like to ask a question, press star one on your telephone keypad and there are no more questions from the. Oh, I do apologize. Giovanni Vescovi from JP Morgan. Your line is now open.
Giovanni Vescovi (Equity Analyst)
Suso Zamora
Giselle Remi (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President)
Diesel, do you want to add something on the last point? No, I think Suso covered it well.
Giovanni Vescovi (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And there are no more questions from the phone line. So I will now turn the call over to Anna Maria Mora from ONA to proceed with the closing comments for the Webcast platform.
Anna Maria Mora (Head of Investor Relations)
Suso Zamora
Giselle Remi (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President)
Anna Maria Mora (Head of Investor Relations)
Thank you, Lisa. I'll move on to the second question. Could you elaborate on the revenue adjustments and the delays in pharmacy rebates improve? Do you see them as one off items or a part of a broader trend that could persist going forward? Gc, you want to take that one?
Giselle Remi (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President)
Anna Maria Mora (Head of Investor Relations)
Thank you, Gise. The next question is when do you expect to see an inflection in Mexico margins and what are the key drivers that should support margin expansion in line with your guidance?
Suso Zamora
Anna Maria Mora (Head of Investor Relations)
Thank you. Susa. The next question is about the supplier financing initiatives. Could you provide more color on the supply and financial initiatives you have implemented across the three geographies?
Giselle Remi (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President)
Anna Maria Mora (Head of Investor Relations)
Thank you, Gise. The next question is on the FX impact and I'm going to bundle that with another with another question. Could you elaborate on the FX impact on the Q1 result and the strategy going forward? Also, could you discuss the FX loss in the quarter and income statement as well as the large OCI FX gain via the equity statement? Thank you.
Giselle Remi (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President)
Anna Maria Mora (Head of Investor Relations)
parts of the question. Thank you. Gisef. The next question is about Colombia. I'm just going to read it. Hi, I have one question. Colombia's PGP revenues reached 21% of segment revenues, up from 15% in 1Q25. However, the adjusted EBITDA margin compressed to 11.4%. As PGP scales further, how do you expect the margin profile to evolve going forward?
Suso Zamora
Anna Maria Mora (Head of Investor Relations)
Thank you. Thank you. Dizem. So the next question is about Mexico. Congrats on a good quarter. Can you comment on the push towards universal healthcare in Mexico by 2027 and if it is likely to change the competitive dynamics and our target opportunity?
Suso Zamora
Giselle Remi (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President)
When we look at the line of cost of goods sold, cost of services rendered in each, each of our geographies impacting gross profit in a variable costs are more than 60% of the total cost of goods sold structure across the three geographies. Thank you, jt. The next question is why do the underlying operating metrics not grow more organically? We thought the market was underpenetrated and naturally your assets would show organic growth in each of your markets.
Anna Maria Mora (Head of Investor Relations)
That's an interesting question. I think the markets are under penetrated principally in relation to players, formal institutional
Suso Zamora
Anna Maria Mora (Head of Investor Relations)
So generally, I mean, this is a
Suso Zamora
Anna Maria Mora (Head of Investor Relations)
But a lot of that also has to do with mix and efficiencies.
Suso Zamora
Thank you Lise. Thank you Suso. And to wrap it up, if you could please provide an update on the construction progress of Toretreca or on the start of the addendum process. Great. So this month we made substantial progress in the project track in all the designs and definitions. And the committee, the internal committee already defined the construction consortium and I think it has been awarded or will be awarded this week.
Anna Maria Mora (Head of Investor Relations)
So we will have the concession consortium contract awarded and we'll start construction immediately.
Suso Zamora
It is important to recognize this is a 24 month construction process. We believe that we'll get this done a little bit shorter than that, between 18 months and 24. And as I indicated before, it will be awarded this week.
Anna Maria Mora (Head of Investor Relations)
Thank you, Suso.
Suso Zamora
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.