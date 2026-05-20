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May 20, 2026 8:58 AM 24 min read

Transcript: Super Hi International Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/owz49p9j/

Summary

Super Hi International reported a 14.2% year-over-year increase in total revenue for Q1 2026, reaching $226 million, with Haidilao restaurant operations contributing 90.4% of the revenue.

The company saw a significant improvement in profitability, with operating profit increasing by 17.7% year-over-year to $13.993 million and operating margin rising to 6.2%.

Strategic initiatives included strengthening employee and customer focus, menu innovation, and expanding the Red Pomegranate project with multiple new brands and stores.

The company's operational highlights included a net increase of four restaurants year-over-year, with a focus on flexibility in operations and store manager discretion to enhance customer satisfaction.

Management emphasized a long-term strategy prioritizing customer experience and employee engagement, and noted that despite external challenges, the company's market resilience and adaptability are expected to drive future growth.

Full Transcript

Sa (Operator)

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