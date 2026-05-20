GDS Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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Summary

GDS Holdings reported a resurgence in data center demand driven by AI, with bookings reaching 1.8 gigawatts and a target of adding 500 to 800 megawatts annually over the next three years.

The company plans to invest RMB 30 billion to RMB 50 billion in new data center development, supported by a strong balance sheet and customer commitments.

Financial performance showed a 7.9% growth in revenue and 8% growth in adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2026, with stable pricing and improved unit development costs.

GDS Holdings maintains a full-year sales target of at least 500 megawatts and has already achieved over 340 megawatts in new bookings year-to-date.

Management expressed confidence in meeting growth targets due to a solid pipeline, strategic land acquisitions, and a disciplined approach to new orders.

Full Transcript

Laura Chen (Moderator)

William Huang (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)

Dan Newman (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Yang Liu (Equity Analyst)

William Huang (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)

OPERATOR

Now we're going to take our next question and the question comes line of Gokul Hariharan from JP Morgan. Your line is open. Please ask a question.

Gokul Hariharan (Equity Analyst)

Dan Newman (Chief Financial Officer)

William Huang (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)

Gokul Hariharan (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Now we're going to take our next question and the question comes line of Sarah Wang from ubs. Your line is open. Please ask your question.

Sarah Wang (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for the opportunity to ask a question. So I have one question regarding first quarter CapEx. So since the first quarter CapEx is 770 million RMB. So. So it seems a little bit modest given the strong orders we signed year-to-date and especially given the majority of the new orders should be new builds. So may I ask what's the reason behind this gap? Thank you.

Dan Newman (Chief Financial Officer)

Sarah. I would point you to our full year CAPEX guidance which remains unchanged. I mean the, the timing of incurring CapEx per quarter is not that significant. Right. The first quarter is Chinese New Year and it tends to be historically slightly below the level of the other three quarters. So I can't really no other more fundamental explanation than that. Gotcha. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Now we're going to take our next question and the question comes line of Frank Lawson from Raymond James and Associates. Your line is open. Please ask a question.

Frank Lawson (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you. Of the roughly 3 billion RMB that you discussed in capital you're spending, how much of that will you be funding yourself versus maybe with some JV investors or or with capital recycling from some of your other assets? Thanks

Frank Stone

Frank Lawson (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Now we're going to take our next question and the next question comes from the line of Ailey Zhang from Macquarie. Your line is open. Please ask question.

Ailey Zhang (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you for taking my question. I just wanted to get a sense on the new bookings trajectory. The year to date 340 megawatts new bookings seems to be very encouraging considering the current token consumption trends and how, you know, AI agents are significantly boosting that compute demand. How would you kind of evaluate that upside surprises on the current scale. Thank you. What is the potential for upside?

William Huang (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)

Ailey Zhang (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And if I may just a quick follow up. Would it be possible for you to guys to consider kind of doing some of a neo-cloud business models as well? Because it does seem like some of the peers are trying to accumulate more resources on the compute side. So that was being perceived as approach to boost the MSR or revenue in general. Is that something that we're considering as well?

William Huang (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)

Ailey Zhang (Equity Analyst)

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Now we're going to take our next question and the question comes line of Timothy Zhao from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open. Please ask your question.

Timothy Zhao (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you for taking my question. My question is regarding the additional area utilized. Just wondering after the first quarter can you share your latest outlook for the rest of this year in terms of the move-in pace and what are the key moving factors that may affect the utilization rate ramp up. Thank you.

Dan Newman (Chief Financial Officer)

Timothy Zhao (Equity Analyst)

Sure, understood. Can I also follow up, if I may. Just wondering. I think behind these movie assumptions I think we like to see many factors. So that is like how much of that is contributed by the domestic chips versus the imported chips. I'm just wondering if you can share more color. Important chips and weather chips will affect your moving. Okay. Okay.

Dan Newman (Chief Financial Officer)

Oh yeah, I think. I'm not sure it's your question. I mean imported chips will affect our move-in, right? Is there a question? Yes. Okay. Okay. Frankly, this year's forecast is not based on any imported chips. So all based on the domestic chips supply chain. So it will not impact our current estimates. So as the import coming, maybe, maybe some upside, who knows. Okay, got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Now we're going to take our next question. And the question comes line of Daily Li from Bank of America securities. Your line is open. Please ask your question.

Matuan

Hi Matuan, thanks for taking my question. My question is about our land and power resources. We have secured quite strong resources in 1Q and are we planning to expand our resources in the following quarters and if we have the plan in future and what kinds of area we would focus on. Thank you. Continue to add to our resources.

William Huang (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)

Matuan

Thank you, William.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Due to time limit of today's call, I would like now to turn the call back over to the company for any closing remarks.

William Huang (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)

Thank you once again for joining us today and see you next time. Bye.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect your line. Thank you.