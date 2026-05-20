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May 20, 2026 8:45 AM 25 min read

Full Transcript: Cadeler Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, Cadeler (NYSE:CDLR) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://cadeler-q1-2026-earnings-presentation.open-exchange.net/registration

Summary

Cadeler A/S reported a solid financial performance in Q1 2026, with revenue of €124.7 million, up from €65.5 million last year, and EBITDA of €47 million.

The company maintains a strong backlog of €2.7 billion, providing robust earnings visibility, with significant projects underway and successful mobilization of key vessels.

Strategic initiatives include continued vessel expansion, with new builds on schedule, and the execution of a private placement to support future growth, including two new T-class vessels and a rock dumping installation vessel.

Management expressed confidence in future prospects, maintaining full-year guidance and highlighting strong market demand for offshore wind projects, particularly in Europe.

Operational highlights include successful project execution milestones, such as the installation of monopiles in the Hornsea 3 project, and high vessel utilization rates.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mikael Glierup (Chief Executive Officer)

Peter Brogard (Chief Financial Officer)

Mikael Glierup (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Jamie Franklin (Equity Analyst)

Mikael Glierup (Chief Executive Officer)

Jamie Franklin (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. And then maybe thinking about cash flow through the remainder of 2026. I believe that most of the remaining CapEx this year is obviously during the third quarter with the final installment on Windace. So just wanted to confirm that and whether there's any additional CAPEX to think about through the remainder of this year, please.

Peter Brogard (Chief Financial Officer)

Jamie Franklin (Equity Analyst)

Okay, very helpful, thank you. And then finally you touched on Wind Apex and the potential for early delivery. Last results you said it could be up to one month early. So is that still the time frame you're sort of thinking about? And would there be any additional cost to the yard associated with early delivery? And if so, is that expected to be funded by the clients?

Peter Brogard (Chief Financial Officer)

Yes. So it's correct. We expect that the Wind Apex is now delivering towards the end of April, very early start of May, and that is already confirmed and signed with the shipyard. And there is a small associated cost with that that is being part of the project negotiation with the client. Yes, that's correct.

Jamie Franklin (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's very helpful. I'll hand it over. Thanks, guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you, Jamie. As a reminder, if anyone else would like to raise their hands, please use the raise hand feature at the bottom of your zoom screen. We appear to have no further questions at this time. Thank you so much for your participation. I will now hand the floor back to Mikael Glierup for any closing remarks.

Mikael Glierup (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you very much for listening in on this Q1 presentation. We are looking forward to a year that will very much be defined by execution and also the assets that we have discussed since the private placement. Thanks for the support from every investor that is supporting us. We are looking forward to a very strong year 2026.

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