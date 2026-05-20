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May 20, 2026 8:34 AM 17 min read

RLX Technology Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=gs9Po49m

Summary

RLX Technology reported a strong revenue growth of 96.2% year-over-year and 38.9% quarter-over-quarter, driven by international expansion and stability in the Chinese market.

The company emphasized its strategic focus on international expansion, particularly in Europe, and its integrated smart manufacturing facility, Nexus, which enhances operational efficiency.

RLX Technology sees regulatory changes, such as the UK's Tobacco and Vapes Act, as beneficial, positioning the company well in a market increasingly focused on harm reduction alternatives.

Gross margin improved to 31.8%, with non-GAAP operating margin reaching 19.6%, demonstrating effective cost management and operational efficiency.

The company maintains a robust financial position, with financial assets totaling RMB 14.53 billion, supporting future growth and expansion plans.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Sam Tsang (Head of Capital Markets)

Kei Zwang (Chief Executive Officer)

Chao Lu (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Ling Xiao

Kei Zwang (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question today will come from Lydia Ling of Citi. Please go ahead.

Lydia Ling

Kei Zwang (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question today will come from Zoe Zhao of cicc. Please go ahead.

Kei Zwang (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

And our next question today will come from Yan Gao of Citics. Please go ahead.

Chao Lu (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Again it is star and then one to ask a question and our next question today will come from Charlie Chen of ccbi. Please go ahead.

Charlie Chen

OPERATOR

This will conclude our question and answer session. At this time I'd like to turn the conference back over to Sam Zhang for any closing remarks.

Sam Tsang (Head of Capital Markets)

Thank you once again for joining us today. If you have further questions, please feel free to contact RLX Technology Investor Relations Team through the contact information provided on our website or via IR team.

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