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May 20, 2026 8:15 AM 27 min read

Full Transcript: Baozun Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=iFZYf3hH

Summary

Baozun reported a 15% year-over-year revenue increase to $2.4 billion for Q1 2026, with non-GAAP operating income turning profitable at 8 million RMB, a significant improvement from a 67 million RMB loss a year ago.

The company's e-commerce (BEC) segment showed a 10% revenue growth and brand management (BBM) segment reported a 39% increase, with GAAP reaching operating breakeven for the second consecutive quarter.

Baozun's strategic focus includes enhancing business quality, refining service satisfaction, and leveraging AI for operational efficiency, with plans to open 50 new Gap stores in 2026.

Management expressed confidence in the company's ability to sustain growth momentum, highlighting improved inventory turnover days and cash generation as key operational achievements.

The company is cautious about new brand acquisitions, focusing on larger scale opportunities within fashion apparel that can provide immediate profitability.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Vincent Chu

Catherine Zhu (Chief Financial Officer)

Junhua

Ken Huang (Chief Financial Officer of Baozun Brand Management)

OPERATOR

Yes, thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. Anytime your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw it, please press Star then two. This time we will pause momentarily to assemble the roster and the first question comes from Frank Tao with cmbi.

Frank Tao

Yes, thank you. Hi Management. Congrats on a solid set of results. Help us unpack the drivers behind the strong revenue growth of your BBM business and how should we think about the growth trajectory in the coming quarters? Thank you.

Catherine Zhu (Chief Financial Officer)

The major driver for BBM growth in the first quarter is from GAP and also I think from the consumption environment in Q1 because of the effect of winter sale of the Spring Festival and also the climate change, it helps drive more traffic as we expected. So the overall increase objective for us in 2026 is over 20%. So in the first quarter we achieved 9% and in the coming quarters we are confident to deliver the 20s increase continuously. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the Next question comes from Vicky Wei with Citi.

Vicky Wei

Thanks Management for taking my question. So my question is mostly related to consumption sentiment and the Gen 18. So will management share your observation on the cost, consumption sentiment and the 618 preparation of brands? What is your expectations for that? And lastly, would you please share some latest update about BBM performance and margin trend? Thank you.

Junhua

Ken Huang (Chief Financial Officer of Baozun Brand Management)

Vincent Chu

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question is from Zhao Wei Yin of citic.

Zhao Wei Yin

Vincent Chu

OPERATOR

thank you. And once again please press star then one if you would like to ask a question. And the next question comes from Chris Kao with Hutai Securities.

Junhua

Ken Huang (Chief Financial Officer of Baozun Brand Management)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question comes from Thomas Hong with Jefferies. Go ahead Thomas. Your line is live. Jeffries,

Junhua

Catherine Zhu (Chief Financial Officer)

I think as you see that we have done quite good for the first quarter of 2026 and we are now quite optimistic several regions month's sales performance regarding our top line and also bottom line. So the management still hold very high confidence for our whole group's performance including both E commerce part and also our BVM part. So that's all for the.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as there are no questions at the present time, I would like to return the floor to management for any closing comments.

Vincent Chu

Thank you operator. On behalf of Baozun management team, I'd like to thank you again for your participation in today's call. If you require any further information, feel free to reach out to us. Thank you for joining us today. This concludes the call.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As mentioned, that concludes today's presentation. Thank you for attending today's event and you may now disconnect your lines.

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