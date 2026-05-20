Exploring The Competitive Space: Ondas Versus Industry Peers In Communications Equipment

Ondas Background

Through a detailed examination of Ondas, we can deduce the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Ondas with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Ondas is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Key Takeaways

For Ondas in the Communications Equipment industry, the high PE ratio suggests a premium valuation compared to peers, while the low PB ratio indicates undervaluation based on book value. The high PS ratio implies a premium based on sales. In terms of performance, the high ROE indicates strong profitability, despite low EBITDA and gross profit margins. The high revenue growth suggests potential future earnings growth compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.