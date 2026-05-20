Market Analysis: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

Microsoft Background

When analyzing Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE suggests lower profitability relative to competitors. On the other hand, Microsoft's high EBITDA and gross profit signify strong operational performance. The low revenue growth may pose a challenge for future expansion compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.