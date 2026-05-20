Comparative Study: Tesla And Industry Competitors In Automobiles Industry

Tesla Background

When analyzing Tesla, the following trends become evident:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Tesla against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Tesla exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its industry peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued based on these metrics. In terms of ROE, Tesla's performance is relatively low, suggesting lower profitability compared to its peers. However, Tesla's high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth indicate strong operational performance and potential for future growth within the Automobiles industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.