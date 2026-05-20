NVIDIA Background

Through an analysis of NVIDIA, we can infer the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing NVIDIA in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

NVIDIA has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.