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May 20, 2026 2:06 AM 23 min read

Radcom Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/radcom

Summary

Radcom Ltd reported significant growth in gross bookings, reaching $10.4 billion in fiscal year 2026, with a compound annual growth rate of 34% over four years due to post-pandemic recovery and rising demand from the Indian middle class.

The company is leveraging AI technology, including the Myra conversational interface, to enhance customer interaction and booking processes, resulting in higher conversion rates and engagement, especially in tier 2 and smaller cities.

Radcom Ltd remains optimistic about future growth, aiming for revenue growth in the 20s during stable periods and focusing on AI-led transformations to drive efficiency and customer satisfaction across its platforms.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Rajesh Mago (Co Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer)

Mohit Kabra (Group Chief Operating Officer)

Deepak Pora (Group Chief Financial Officer)

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