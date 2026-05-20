James Hardie Industries Q4 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Thank you Operator and thank you to everyone for joining today's call. I am joined today by Aaron Erter, Chief Executive Officer of James Hardy, Ryan Latta, Chief Financial Officer of James Hardy and John Skelly, President and General Manager of James Hardy North America Building Products. Before we begin the call, please note that during prepared remarks and Q and A we may refer to non-GAAP financial measures and make forward looking statements. You can refer to several related cautionary and other notes on slide 2 of our earnings presentation for more information. Forward looking statements made during today's conference call and in the earnings materials speak only as of the date of this presentation. Forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from from those in the forward looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. In addition, non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures discussed today can be found in our earnings presentation which is posted on our website. Also, unless otherwise indicated, our materials and comments refer to figures in US Dollars and any comparisons made are to the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year. Organic net sales comparisons exclude the impact of the Azek acquisition as well as the impact of exiting our Philippines business in Q2 fiscal year 25. With that opening, I'm pleased to hand the call to Aaron.

Thanks Chris. I'd like to take a moment to thank Chris for his contributions during this transition period in investor Relations and to welcome Bill Seymour, our new Vice President of Investor Relations. Bill brings extensive IR experience to the role and a strong track record in the field. In my remarks today, I will briefly review the highlights for Q4 and fiscal 2026, discuss our strategy and end with our outlook. We delivered a solid fiscal fourth quarter and full year despite a challenging construction market. The result of staying focused on what we can control, execution, cost and serving our customers. For the fourth quarter we delivered net sales of $1.4 billion, an adjusted EBITDA of $381 million at ahead of expectations with adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.1% demand held up across our core categories despite weather related softness early in the quarter in the United States and our teams executed well protecting price, managing costs and supporting demand as conditions improved. For the full fiscal year we delivered net sales of $4.8 billion, an adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 billion with adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.2% reflecting the resilience of our portfolio and the actions we took across the business. Free cash flow for the year was $314 million reflecting tightly managed operations in the year and despite significant one time integration and acquisition related costs. While organic net sales declined in our fiber cement business during the year, we are confident in the underlying demand drivers and expect this business to grow in fiscal 2027. This confidence is reinforced by our great products, leading brands and best in class sales force which together position us to outperform the market and capture long term growth opportunities. As I look back on fiscal 2026, we delivered against a number of objectives. A key differentiator for us is the Hardie operating system. Through Hardiee Operating System (HOS), we've taken out and offset significant inflationary costs by improving procurement, driving productivity in our plants and applying operational discipline. Even with lower volumes, we were able to maintain best in class margins and keep the business performing at a high level. As we continue to bring the companies together, we are applying the Hardie operating system to the Azek manufacturing network. We are encouraged by the early progress in the Azek plants and believe that Hardiee Operating System (HOS) will drive productivity and savings over the long term. We utilized a Hardiee Operating System (HOS) framework to make the difficult decision to close two of our legacy fiber cement plants in January 2026. As we move forward, we will continue to leverage Hardiee Operating System (HOS) as a critical tool to drive productivity, manage costs and support both margin expansion and and reinvestment and growth. Another milestone in the integration we recently completed was combining our sales forces. We believe we have the largest most downstream focused sales team in our space, one salesforce, one company and a portfolio of leading pro brands, James Hardiee, TimberTech, Azek and more. We are seeing commercial synergy momentum build as a result of the combination with early wins validating the strength of our integrated go to market approach. These wins are both numerous and broad based. You can see two examples in our earnings presentation. One example is our expanded relationship with Lansing building products. Lansing has been a long time and valued partner of James Hardiee and through this expansion we are consolidating multiple PVC Trim brands to AZK across their footprint. This simplifies the offering for the channel increases attachment of Azek Trim on our fiber cement siding jobs and strengthens our ability to deliver a more complete exterior solution. Another example is our recently announced expansion with CB USA. This exclusive agreement adds timber tech to an existing relationship between James Hardiee and CB USA, expanding our share of wallet while positioning us as a single source provider of exterior products for custom builders. These are just two examples. The breadth of opportunities and early traction reinforces our confidence in hitting $125 million and run rate commercial revenue synergies exiting fiscal 2027 on cost synergies we're ahead of schedule without sacrificing service or execution. Integration continues and our conviction in this combination grows. Next, I'd like to discuss our go to market strategy in our largest market, North America. Starting with the size of the prize. Our $23 billion exterior total addressable market remains heavily under penetrated by more resilient materials. Wood and vinyl still dominate siding, decking, railing and outdoor structures despite real limits on durability and maintenance. A $17 billion plus conversion opportunity the James Hardiee ASA combination positions us to capture it, build a leading exterior platform with the best brands and win in both R R and new construction. To capture it, we're executing against five pillars that drive our growth and margin expansion. First, Material conversion. We're replacing wood and vinyl with materials that are more resilient, need less maintenance and resist fire. We're seeing this play out in real time. Contractors who trust our brands are switching competitive decking to timber tech and longtime Hardiee siding contractors are adding composite decking to their service offerings. There are approximately 60 million decks in the United States and the vast majority are wood representing a long Runway as the installed base weathers in the elements. These two way wins are exactly what we expected from the combination. With our brands, products and contractor relationships, we are positioned to continue to deliver above market growth. Second Channel expansion in scaling what each business does best across the combined footprint. In the south, approximately 2,500 locations stock Hardiee but not TimberTech. Yet a clear Runway for our outdoor portfolio into accounts where we have established relationships in the north. The inverse approximately 700 strong timber tech and AZK locations where Hardiee isn't yet stocked. Disciplined approach Real growth opportunities the third pillar is innovation. The product and R D teams from both companies are now combined focused on solutions that accelerate exterior conversion. Innovation has been a key element of Azax 500 to 700 basis points above market growth per year. We're applying that same playbook to fiber cement to expand our market and drive new product growth over time. Fourth Brand Preference James Hardiee Azek and timbertac are among the most recognized brands in our categories and we're extending that lead through targeted marketing, contractor education and innovation, most of it in house. The impact is clear in our Deck, Rail and Accessories business. Brand search volume has increased at a 40% CAGR over the past three years while customer sample orders, a leading indicator of future demand, have grown at nearly 15% annually over the same period. This marketing strength also carries through to our loyal TimberTech pros where our data suggests that the consumer demand we are generating has established TimberTech as the leader in brand awareness among contractors. This positions us for sustained share gains over time. As we move forward, we have combined the marketing teams and are applying the AZK in house marketing approach to the fiber cement side of the business. As we scale this competency, we expect to drive increased awareness consideration and brand preference. Fifth, simplifying the consumer journey, we're making it easier for homeowners to choose and purchase our products. A key part of this has been a full replatforming of our website designed to improve how homeowners research, compare and ultimately select products for their homes. Just as important, it better connects homeowners to our contractor network, helping turn interest into action. Underpinning it all is the hardy operating system, continuous improvement in safety, quality, service and cost. Together this is a clear path to sustainable growth, margin resilience and long term value. Now let me talk a little bit about our fiber cement growth plan. Beyond these five pillars, our fiber cement growth plan is central to the strategy. We have clear plans to reaccelerate siding and trim and as noted, we expect fiber cement to return to organic volume growth in fiscal 2027. Step one a deliberate focus on the Northeast and Midwest where we're under penetrated and where R and R wood and wood look siding alone is an approximately $1 billion conversion opportunity. AZAC gives us immediate relevance, established channels, strong relationships and complementary products in these markets. We are actively pursuing the opportunity across multiple fronts including expanded dealer engagement, targeted training programs and scaled contractor conversion initiatives. Central to this effort is the continued rollout of expanded statement and Statement Essentials which ensure James Hardiee has the right offering for each contractor in our value chain. We launched this program with a Midwest pilot in April 2025 and the results to date provide clear evidence that the strategy is working. We are seeing consistent acceleration in ship to revenue across each quarter with growth culminating in double digit percentage gains. This reflects improved execution in the market and early success in converting demand into realized revenue and we are scaling this approach to other regions throughout our footprint we're hitting these markets on multiple fronts. Hardiee Pro Lab, a series of mobile training units, supports contractor adoption with hands on training on ease, speed and economics of fiber cement install. Based on Midwest Pilot success, we've expanded the program across approximately 50 dealer locations in the broader Midwest and Northeast with strong early traction. Our approach focuses on three opportunities 11 converting vinyl siding, 2 winning against all wood siding types and 3 expanding our presence in premium products. First, vinyl we're accelerating penetration in the Northeast, Midwest, Carolinas and Canada backed by new products, expanded color plus rollout and more contractor engagement and training. Second, Virginia winning against wood we are rolling out easier and faster to install products targeted downstream sales and marketing and expanded channel access including the Legacy AZK dealer network. Fire resilience is becoming an increasingly critical factor in this dynamic as building codes evolve, insurance requirements tighten and homeowners place greater emphasis on durability and risk mitigation. Fiber cements non combustible properties are emerging as a more meaningful differentiator versus wood and other combustible materials. While this is most pronounced in higher risk regions, we are also seeing broader awareness and adoption across markets, reinforcing the structural advantage of our portfolio and supporting continued material conversion. Third, premium products, timber hue and enhancements to artisan and other premium lines target custom builders and high end remodelers, leveraging our independent channel strength where design and durability drive the decision. Together these priorities position us to accelerate conversion, take share and drive durable volume growth and fiber cement siding. Let me talk to you a little bit about our external environment and outlook. Ryan will cover our outlook in more detail, but let me quickly frame how we see the external environment and touch on our approach to fiscal 2027. The market has shifted substantially in the last few months. At the start of the year, we plan for broadly flat market Demand in fiscal 2027. Since then, key variables have changed. 30 year mortgage rates below 6% late February move meaningfully higher after the Middle east escalation. Builder confidence and consumer sentiment have softened across our dealers and contractors. Nearly half cite economic uncertainty as their biggest challenge, while the broader market remains somewhat challenging. I want to be clear we are optimistic about our path forward. We are seeing solid momentum in the business and are intensely focused on execution. We expect to deliver market outperformance, a return to growth in fiber cement adjusted EBITDA expansion, and we expect to significantly grow our free cash flow which will drive meaningful deleveraging. Now over to Ryan who will take us through the financials.

Thanks Aaron. I will walk through our results and then get into our planning assumptions. fourth quarter total net sales grew 45% to 1.4 billion, including 445 million of acquired AZEC revenue. Organic net sales declined 1% in the quarter. For the full year, Total net sales grew 25% to 4.8 billion with organic net sales down 2%. The organic decline in fiber cement reflects the market environment Aaron described. fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was 381 million, margin was 27.1% for the full year, adjusted EBITDA was 1.27 billion, margin was 26.2%. A few items to highlight Adjusted corporate and unallocated R&D was 45.5 million in fourth quarter for modeling purposes, keep in mind that approximately 40% of our full year 2026 cost energy benefits are in that line. Our adjusted effective tax rate was 23.4% for the quarter and 20.2% for the full year, slightly above our prior 20% guide. Adjusted net interest was 65 million. Weighted average diluted shares were approximately 585 million. We expect both to remain consistent. In fiscal 2027, fourth quarter adjusted net income was 173 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.30. Free cash flow for fiscal 26 was 314 million, including the benefit of a completed Australia land sale in Q3 integration costs continue to weigh on cash, but those stepped down meaningfully in fiscal 2027. Combined with higher EBITDA from synergy realization and disciplined CAPEX, free cash flow will improve significantly and deleveraging remains a clear priority. In siting in trim, we delivered against our objectives to despite unfavorable weather. In fourth quarter net sales were 767 million, up 7% with adjusted EBITDA of 253 million at a 33% margin. Cold storms and above average precipitation, most pronounced in February and early March. Limited job site activity and delayed project starts in both new construction and R and R. We estimate the weather impact to our fiber cement sales was approximately 20 million in the quarter. Activity rebounded later in the quarter as conditions improved. Our manufacturing footprint optimization and expense management is already delivering with initial P&L benefits in fourth quarter, an example of actively managing the business for stronger profitability for the full year. Siding and TRIM delivered net sales of 2.96 billion, up 3% and adjusted EBITDA of 951 million at a 32.1% margin. In deck rail and accessories, fourth quarter net sales were 345 million, up 5%. Adjusted EBITDA was 97.5 million margin was 28.2%. Sell through grew low single digits. January was solid. February and early March were disrupted by weather, then activity recovered through the end of the month. We grew Deck, Rail and Accessories again this quarter, lapping strong fourth quarter growth in the prior year delivering against the down market over the past few years. We've meaningfully expanded our shelf position with continued gains this year across both pro and retail channels. During fourth quarter we shipped to support those new shelf wins and and saw pockets of sell through delayed by weather. Working with our channel partners, we are taking a slightly more conservative inventory position in Q1 to set up a strong back half of the year. Q1 sales and margins will be softer as a result. Underlying demand is intact. We expect positive sell through in both Q1 and for the full year. Full year on 3/4 of contribution. Net sales were 795.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA was 224.8 million, margin was 28.3%. We outperformed a market that declined low to mid single digits by more than 700 basis points in Australia and New Zealand. Our fiber cement business remains highly profitable across new construction and R&R. fourth quarter net sales were 140 million up 18% mainly driven by FX with adjusted EBITDA of 50 million at 35.8% margin. Softer volumes in certain markets were partially offset by pricing realization and disciplined cost management with long term tailwinds from durability requirements and consumer preference for low maintenance materials. For the full year, ANZ delivered net sales of 521 million which is flat, and adjusted EBITDA of 178 million at 34.1% margin. We remain focused on innovation mix and contractor engagement to extend our leadership in the region. In Europe fourth quarter net sales were 152 million up 13% mainly driven by FX. Adjusted EBITDA was 23 million, margin was 14.9%. Fiber gypsum demand was strong and we improved profitability through expense management and increased manufacturing efficiency. For the full year, Europe delivered net sales of 557 million up 13%. Adjusted EBITDA was 82 million at a margin of 14.8%. Turning to our fiscal 2027 outlook, the environment is more challenging than we expected entering the year. Mortgage rates are higher, builder confidence and consumer sentiment have softened and economic uncertainty remains a top concern across our dealer and contractor base. New construction will remain under pressure. R and R activity is compressed. Our base case assumes the addressable market declines approximately 3% in fiscal 2027 with that said. Our guidance contemplates a range of outcomes on both the macro and the cost side. We are not assuming conditions improve. We are planning on what we can execute on cost. The Middle east conflict has driven real inflation across raw materials, freight and energy. We expect approximately 80 to 100 million of cost pressure in fiscal 2027, roughly 2/3 in North America. Pricing actions announced in late April directly offset this pressure. Separately, the 25 million in annualized savings from Fontana and Somerville Cost discipline across sourcing, productivity, formulation and deal cost synergies where we are ahead of schedule reflect structural improvement work already underway independent of the macro environment. One technical note on commercial synergies as we convert customers, some wins involve buyback of their inventory in the channel. This is mechanical, transitory and not fully modeled into our guidance. We will quantify it where material Our objectives are clear organic volume growth in siding and trim and deck, rail and accessories margin expansion and a significant step up in free cash flow as integration costs step down. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately 6 to 7% of net sales. These primarily include maintenance, safety and targeted growth investments. On page 17 of the presentation, we have outlined our planning assumptions for fiscal 2027 at a high level. Our fiscal 2027 planning assumptions are for net sales of 5.25 to 5.41 billion, which equates to 0 to 3% growth on a pro forma basis. On an organic basis, it's a sales growth of 1 to 4%. For adjusted EBITDA, we are planning for a range of 1.45 to 1.5 billion or 4.1 to 7.7% growth on a pro forma basis. On free cash flow, this is where the combination of the business shows up. We expect to exceed 500 million in fiscal 2027, up from 314 million in fiscal year 2026. Higher profitability, integration and acquisition costs, rolling off and disciplined capital spending all driving in the same direction. Turning to Q1 for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, we expect net sales of 1.32 to 1.35 billion or growth of flat to 3% on a pro forma basis. On an organic basis, this translates to sales growth of 4.3 to 7.5%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between 354 million and 375 million, or 0.5 to 6.5% growth on a pro forma basis. In siding and trim, we expect net sales of 758 to 781 million. Channel inventory is normalized. We expect continued execution in new construction and early traction in the Midwest and Northeast Fiber Cement expansion in deck rail and accessories. We expect net sales of 291 million to 300 million as flagged in results. Q1 reflects the channel inventory normalization dynamic across both siding and trim and deck rail and accessories. Pricing actions, plant cost savings and cost synergies are all driving in the same direction on margins and with that I'll

turn the call back to Aaron Thanks Ryan. Before we open it up to questions, let me leave you with a few thoughts. Fiscal 2026 was a solid performance in a challenging market, a testament to the discipline and focus of our team and our commitment to control what we can control. And it sets us up well for what's ahead. Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, we expect fiber Cement to return to growth. We expect to outperform the market across our portfolio. The early returns and execution from the Azak acquisition are encouraging, resulting in $125 million and run rate of commercial revenue synergies exiting this fiscal year and ahead of schedule. Progress on cost synergies we expect adjusted EBITDA to expand and finally we expect significant free cash flow improvement in fiscal 2027 which will drive deleveraging and give us continued flexibility to invest behind our brands, innovation and go to market capabilities. We look forward to telling you more about all of this at our Investor Day which we will host in New York City this September. Members of our leadership team will provide an in depth update on our strategy, growth priorities and long term financial outlook. And a formal invitation to register for the in person or virtual attendance will follow in the coming weeks. Before we go to questions, I want to thank our team. None of this happens without them. They've done an excellent job navigating change while servicing our customers at a high level and delivering solid results with that operator. Please open the line for questions.

We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. We ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question to allow for optimum sound quality and if muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Philip Ng with Jeffries. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Hey guys, thanks for all the great color. I guess Question for you Aaron. You know, still pretty challenging backdrop. Help us kind of think through the key drivers that you have that gives you confidence you could Deliver, you know, positive organic growth in your signing and trend business. You know, it'd be helpful to kind of tease out the big buckets, whether it's pricing, some of these commercial synergies, how that kind of ramps up and any other self all party specific initiatives.

Yeah, thanks for the question Phil. Look, quite simply when we think about the priorities in our business, our number one priority as a company is getting our fiber cement business back to growth. Look, we've had a strong history of growth in this category over the last decade, but we haven't been happy with our growth. And in the last couple of years we can talk about the markets being tough, but quite simply those are excuses and we won't have any excuses anymore. There's enough available share for us to go out and get. When we think about the value proposition we have, the team we have, so we're going to go out and get it. Let me tell you a little bit of how I think we're going to be able to do this. We talked a little bit about it on the call Phil, but look, we have a tremendous opportunity in our R&R business. We think that we can really take advantage of call it over a $1 billion type of opportunity in the Northeast and the Midwest that have been really under penetrated for us. We're going to be able to do this by making the product easier to install with our trim over method. We're going to be able to reduce costs to our to our contractors or to our homeowners who take on these jobs with contractors by the labor savings that we're going to be able to provide. And that's going to help contractors go out there and do more jobs and we're going to make the product more accessible. We're having more and more of our dealer partners bring in our statement essentials product and I guess the question is, all right, what's the proof point? How do we know this is working? We piloted this at the Midwest for about a year now and we're seeing really strong growth. In fact over the last year we saw low double digit growth in the Midwest. So we're extremely excited about this. We're going to roll this out to other areas. Right now we're rolling it out to the north, to the mid Atlantic, to the Carolinas, to the South. So this is the number one priority for our team. And as you know we have a combined sales force. As we think about their objectives, this is number one for them to be able to grow this fiber cement business. The other opportunity we believe we have that has been untapped for us and not fully focused on is really getting after these regional home builders. We believe this is about a $750 million opportunity out there. We have the product to be able to do it. We have the team, we have the value proposition. And I think a proof point of this, when we think about synergies out there is the agreement we just signed with CB USA to help us really get after a lot of those regional home builders, not just with fiber cement, but with our whole selection of products out there. And then if we think about this, Phil, you know, just with the from the fiber cement standpoint, you know, we do believe there's competitive share to go out there and get. We have a competitor that's vacating the space. Add to that the synergies that we believe we're going to be able to get with the combined sales team and then, you know, we look at our inventory levels, which are in a good space right now, and we look at our Q1, we have pretty favorable comps. You add all that together, Phil, and it gives us a lot of confidence for us to be able to get this business back to growth this year in FY27.

Well, that sounds exciting, Aaron. If anything, it almost feels a little conservative in terms of how you frame the guidance for this year. So looking forward to that unfolding this year, I guess. A question for Ryan. Your full year guidance for EBITDA margin is calling for I think roughly 140 basis points of expansion. And you're calling out, call it 80, 100 million inflation. So tough environment from that standpoint. Just give us the levers you have at your disposal to offset some of this. You talked about cost and perhaps some pricing, but just kind of help us think through how that kind of ramps up and the ability to drive that margin expansion this year.

Yeah, so if you think about the stack last year, right. I mean we had a lot of cost synergies that we took action on that, you know, materialized here in fiscal year 27. Additionally, we took 25 million of plant actions at the end of the year in Q4 that would really start impacting us. So those are nice regardless of what the market has. And then second, you know we do are seeing about 80 to 100 million of cost inflation due to the current conflict. You know, we are working through Haas Savings as well as other procurement initiatives to go after that as well as we have opportunity to price against that collectively with our, you know, partnering with our customers. So I think the stack of that as well as a little bit of growth and getting utilization in our factories. Those should set us up really nice for 2027 from an EBITDA perspective.

Yeah. Hey Lee, good to hear from you. I'll start out here and then I'll turn it over to Ryan and then John, add any color. I think the first thing to note is our Deck, Rail and Accessories business is healthy and we expect we're going to continue the trajectory traditionally that AZAC has had, you know, in the 27. And we're going to grow the business and we're going to improve the price and the mix of the business. Look, the last couple of years we really meaningfully expanded our shelf position with gains this year in the pro channel and also the retail channels. So as we think about, you know, our stack and our growth algorithm, the biggest part of this is for us to have contractor and customer conversion which will continue to do that. And look, from a pricing standpoint, we're taking price to offset inflation and also to hold our margins here. But guys, you want to chime in here. Brian?

Yeah, I think those are the major drivers there. Right. So our historicals, you know, we've been targeting to help repeat the market by 5 to 7 points and we've consistently done that. I'd say there's not a lot of change to the algorithm for this year. You know, as we exit the full year, we had a modest inventory build due to the weather after a successful early buy. So that normalizes past Q1 and then we're back to kind of growth from a, you know, that perspective. So I think those are the key things. I don't know. John, anything else you'd add? But yeah, I think that's well said. I'd just add that, you know, we have history of taking selective price actions business and still driving that 5 to 700 basis points above margin growth.

Okay, excellent. And then just a follow up, if I can, just going on from Phil's question around, kind of bridging that top line. So market volumes, it sounds like they're going to be down three. You've got a couple of points of growth at the top line. So there's a decent gap there. You've obviously kind of outlined a bunch of initiatives that sound really exciting on getting back to that 500 to 700 points of growth. When we think about 27, is, is it real? Is it, is it going to be that growth above market that does the most of that heavy lifting or is it, is it a pricing perspective? Just trying to think about how we go from, you know, down three to the, you know, the low single digit growth.

Yeah, Ryan, really good question. I'll start out and I'll hand it over to John to talk about a little more. Look, as we think about our fiber cement growth, as I mentioned before, we, you know, have not been pleased with it. This has been an on purpose effort that we've had in the works over the last couple years of how do we get after repair and remodel, how do we close that gap? Right. Versus inferior materials like vinyl from a pricing standpoint. And we get after what we think is the largest opportunity in the marketplace. We talk always about these 40 million home or these, these homes that are, you know, 40 years or older. 40 million homes. So we believe that we have the right formula. Now. It is the early days, right, when we were citing this case study here. We've been doing this for about a year. The results are very promising. So we're taking the template of that and we're rolling it out region by region where there's this opportunity. So we talked about the Midwest, the Mid Atlantic. We think we can do this in other areas of the country. So, Ryan, as we get into our investor Day in September, we can talk about from a longer term perspective what that means. Our focus right now, as I mentioned in the beginning, is getting this business back to growth and getting it back to volume growth. And that's our target. And we believe this is going to help us be able to do that even in what is a challenging market. John, do you have anything else you want to throw in there?

Yeah, sure. I mean, I think the only thing I'd add is, you know, it's really, it's good execution and it's providing additional education and awareness in the marketplace. Right. So there's a strong value proposition for the product, but in certain markets there wasn't the right value proposition in terms of installation and pricing. So we've solved that problem. Right. So that gives us the opportunity, Ryan, to get after that billion dollar R and R opportunity that Aaron highlighted by making sure we narrow the gap between competitive materials and we allow both the homeowner and the contractor benefit from a better value proposition from a pricing perspective.

Yeah, I'll turn over Ryan here. Look, when we talk about elevated inventory levels, this is less than 20 million bucks. So just full disclosure here. But Ryan can talk a little bit about the, you know, the impact from reducing the production. Yeah, Ryan, I would say it's, you know, basically half the decline year over year is probably limited to the production there. So we did pull a little bit of volume out. Some of it was related to that inventory destock that we were mentioning and then some of it was, you know, we've been producing a little bit ahead for some of the synergies and now we're kind of normal. So our goal was to get that all behind us as we exited Q4 into Q1. The rest is really just the volume that 20 million that we would repeat in. So if you go through those two, that really normalizes even here.

Yeah. Hey, Sam, good to hear from you. And I'll start out. Look, we're thinking about when we look at inflation in FY27, we're thinking about a 80 to $100 million type of cost headwind. And certainly the Middle east conflict has driven real input cost inflation across certain raw materials, in particular freight and production inputs. So the majority of this, call it about 70%, is in North America. But that's how we're looking at it, you know, as far as how we offset it, certainly we're looking at this from a hardy operating system standpoint. You know, the team has done a really fabulous job even with slowed volumes of operating very efficiently. And we've certainly taken out, taken out costs last year that is going to help us this year. And then we're working with our customer partners, you know, where we need to, you know, from a pricing standpoint. But that's kind of how we're looking at this. But Ryan, do you want to add into this?

Got it. That's really helpful. And then a quick question. On cash, you obviously did 300 odd this year. If we add an additional ASIC quarter, you know, reversal of the integration costs, we kind of get, you know, above 600 or well above your guide, you know, before even kind of considering, you know, organic growth or declining capex. Can we just kind of talk about if there's another moving piece there or. Or if the guidance is just conservative on cash as well?

Yeah. So we were starting with the building blocks that we knew. Right. So obviously the big one being integration and deal cost stepping down materially year over year. The second part is you're picking up the highest quarter of asic. And then, you know, we were really working on an assumption of, you know, we didn't need the market to help stabilize that. We did have a land sale that won't repeat year over year. So that's part of the step down. So you Know, although Capex is coming down, we won't get the benefit from the Australia land sale. So that's kind of offsetting some of that. But yeah, generally you know that we were setting 500 million as a floor. We could absolutely do better.

Good evening, Aaron and Ryan. Chris and John, thanks for your time. May just ask you after the sales organization integration in mid March, if you could just sort of dig in a little deeper for us, Aaron, and give us a sense of where the team is at, what the balance is like between the two businesses and how comfortable you are that the team is set up to be able to switch and shift between the businesses and drive the outcomes that you're needing both on sliding and drna.

Yeah, Peter, that's a really good question. And as you know, we think about keys to our success. That certainly is just a note. As we sit here in Chicago, we're having our sales organization have their sales meeting right now. So if we think about this, you know, as we sign the deal, you know, we're getting to almost a year of finalizing it, you know, and we've integrated the two teams starting on April 1st. We're still in our infancy here. With that said, we're seeing a lot of success. When we talk about, you know, synergies, which certainly is a proof point for us from a commercial standpoint, we are seeing very good progress and we're confident in our run rate exiting, you know, FY27 at $125 million run rate. But look, I think best we got John sitting right here who runs this group and he can give some more color to you.

Yeah, happy to do that, Aaron. So again, I think ultimately the number one litmus test is the customer. And that's where we've seen a really positive response. Right. So the synergy opportunities are headed in the direction that we expected. And to clarify in terms of roles and responsibilities, largely if somebody was a tenured fiber cement seller or someone was a tenured deck, rail and accessories seller that maintains itself. So we haven't built a general sales force. What we've done is leverage the strength of the team and we still have that specialist model out on the street, but that's being coordinated as a team. And then we have a channel manager that's considered that person the quarterback at the customer level. So the customer has one point of contact and then is able to leverage the best in class knowledge required, whether it's a fiber cement conversion opportunity or deck rail and accessory opportunities. So the customers feedback has been really positive. The data and the sales growth coming from that has been exceeded by expectations. And then Ryan just quoted that's a big driver of the initiative growth we expect next year is going to be driven by that combined sales team.

Awesome. Could I just indulge one quick follow up? A number of years ago you entered a range of exclusives, deeper relationships, particularly with the large builders. And some of those have probably played out in some of the sales performance over the last two years, just from a mix and location point of view. But what I'm curious about is as a lot of Those contracts probably are starting to extend now towards some form of renewal. How are you thinking about those? How positioned do you feel for extension of those relationships?

Yeah, Peter, I bet you were a little choppy. I think I got the gist of it. It's just our, you know, the contract renewals for some of the large home builders look that remind that that remains a key focus and a very important part of our business. And we will defend that, you know, rigorously. And we have and we believe, you know, not only is there opportunity to continue to defend that business, but to deepen those relationships and expand those relationships with offering a full suite of products that now we have at our disposal, whether that be AZK trim or Timber tech type of decking. So our focus is to defend that business, but also to expand it. And as we think about opportunities from a revenue synergy standpoint, certainly this is a key one for us.

Hey, everybody. Good. Good afternoon. Maybe just starting with Price Mix in. In the siding and trim business, I think it was the second consecutive quarter where that's been up mid single digits. And so I'm just curious if you. If there's any. Anything in there that we should think about in terms of pure price versus mix. Because, Ryan, it did sound like maybe that number, you know, could, could step down a little bit as you think about fiscal 2027. So could you just kind of, kind of, kind of talk about where Price Mix kind of landed in, in the fourth quarter and kind of the sustainability of that in 2027, especially against higher inflation?

Yeah, I think as we talked about before, you know, on the fiber cement side, we'd expect it to be a little north of 3% in terms of price realization, and then DRNA would be closer to that 2%. We did end Q4 in a little bit better position. So I think price was net about 4.8%. You know, we did see a little bit higher realization on price, and then that was offset by some negative mix based on the regional demand scale. We expect that to normalize closer to that 3, 3.5% as we enter full year 27 here. And then DRNA consistent, we would expect that 2 to 3% depending on the annual price increase as well as, you know, we're working to offset inflation.

So I think, you know, as we exited full year 26, we're approximately at an $80 million run rate versus our original target of about 42 million in exiting the year. So I would say you expect like a 35 to 40 million incremental of cost synergies to be realized during full year 27, you know, driven, you know, by manufacturing optimization, you know, procurement organization efficiency, and just continuing to integrate on the ASEC platform, you know, cost savings and things outside of that. And the 25 million we collided for the plant closures would be outside of that, but that's generally where the cost synergies would be.

Hi, Aaron and Ryan, thanks for taking my question. The first one, maybe just put it simply. So, you know, we're all trying to get a gauge of what's in the FY27 guide. And I just want to focus on market share. So, you know, important to give a bit of context for signing and trim. Last year, I think there was a $75 million destocking impact at the revenue level for citing trim. So if you take that into consideration, it's. I'm just trying to back out what your market share assumption is for FY27. So maybe if you can just give us that one number, that would be useful. Thank you.

Yeah. Keith, if you're talking about pdg, I mean, look, what we're looking at is how do we have positive PDG as we go, you know, into FY27. Certainly a lot of challenges in FY27. Our focus is to outperform the market. And we believe, you know, with the commercial synergies, you know, the R and R expansion we talked about, you know, you mentioned it, you know, some of the comps that we have that we're going to be able to do that and bring this business back to, you know, volume growth. So if you're looking for a PDG number, our focus is to be able to have positive PDG as we contemplate, you know, our guide and we look to the year one. One thing, you know, I think everyone knows this, but as we look at our guide, we're not only guiding through this year, we're lapping the calendar and we have to guide through March 31st. So, you know that the visibility is limited. But, you know, we are confident in our ability to be able to grow and be able to have positive market share gains.

Thanks Eric. Can I just ask a follow up for Ryan? So Ryan, I think you mentioned before that you know this history of ASIC raising prices, being able to recover costs and also taking market share at the same time. Presumably you're talking about that post Covid period where price increases were fairly rampant. I guess the difference this time around is your competitors and danking haven't announced a price increase. Whereas you know, back in that period everyone you know was raising prices and for some competing products it was multiple price increases. So just keen to understand how you're proposing to manage the competitive dynamic given ASIC are raising prices in Trex isn't at the time same. Don't you? Thanks.

Yeah John, Yeah, again I mean I would say you know we have history, you know regardless of market conditions to be able to take strategic price and so there's a long, long track record with, with our ability to do so. So again I think, I think we have a proven history of, of strategic pricing plus plus share gains. Nothing's changed. What we have seen historically is typically the competition has, has followed if they choose not to. Again we still believe we have the best value proposition in terms of a product downstream sales and marketing engine. And so we, we have a proven capability to take share, you know, regardless of what the competition does from a pricing standpoint.

Hi, good evening. Thank you for taking my questions. Another question. On the synergies you reiterated your run rate target of 125 million by year end. On the commercial synergies, how should we think about the contribution of these in 2027? And then on the cost side, do you see upside to your eventual cost synergies number given you made such good progress or are you just seeing those come through earlier and you think you kind of land in the same spot as you'd originally targeted on the cost side.

Yeah, Trevor, I'll take the revenue synergy piece. Look, we haven't explicitly mention what these are and how they're going to be phased in. What I would say is we have clear line of sight to be able to exit the year at 125 million in revenue synergies. You know we gave a couple of the headlines out there. There's many headlines that we could give on. On some of these. The the real magic is going to come. And you know John talked a little Bit about the sales teams being together is when we really get after which we are our contractors, our thousands of contractors that we can cross sell to. So that's a big opportunity for us as we move forward. Yes, we're giving headlines but you know, we feel confident we do have line of sight to that 125 million in revenue synergies. You want to take the cost? Yeah.

Okay, makes sense. Thank you for all the color. And then maybe more of a clarifying question here on some of the pricing commentary in 2027. I think I heard you say you're expecting about 3% pricing and siding, which for you guys is a pretty normalized price increase. But you also have these inflationary pressures that you're speaking to that seem maybe to require some additional pricing. So confirm on siding and Trim, is the 3% expectation for realization in 2027? Correct. And then if so, can you kind of help reconcile why, given some of these inflationary pressures that might not be a little bit higher in 2017? Thanks. Yeah. Trevor, if we think about this, I mean we go out usually with a mid single digit type of price increase and it usually matched to like three to three and a half.

Here's what I would say. If we have to go out and take pricing because of inflation, certainly we're going to be able to. We'll do that. And on the siding and trim side of the business, we've been very selective in working with our customer base on certain products in certain areas where we can go take pricing and that's what we've done. Certainly there's other areas that we tried to make up that inflation and hold our margins. We talked a lot about the Hardy operating system. So we have a number of levers at our disposal which we'll utilize if we need them. Thanks Trevor.

Your final question comes from Daniel Sykes with Jarden. Your line is open. Please go ahead. Hi guys. Thanks for taking my question. I just have two. The first one was just on the exteriors business with inside and TR trim on Azac. It looks like revenue dropped kind of. I'm getting in double digits year on year. That was more than actually the organic fibers business. Just in the context with earlier questions around the go to Market combined sale force. Just wondered if you could help us flush out I guess a differential in performance between those two businesses where there's any kind of volume and pricing mix you can give US on that 7% drop on the exteriors business.

Yeah. What do you want to talk to that I'll talk to moving forward here? Yeah, yeah, I think you know just given kind of where we ended Q4 you're talking about the results or the guidance result and then now we move forward. Yeah, yeah. I think you know we have a lot of the commercial synergies that early on are related to the exterior product. A lot of those will materialize as we get into the season here. So I think that's really what you saw in Q4. Nothing really from a fundamental demand perspective. Just, just given timing of where the market is.

Yeah. As we move forward and you heard from some of the headlines we believe and we talked about this when we signed the deal. You know we see some low lying fruit within, you know being able to bring PVC to many of our traditional fiber cement customers. That's what you're seeing with with Lansing is us doing that and we'll do that with a number of other customers. So the business is healthy, the business is going to grow for us. So nothing else really. You know I guess we have no worries about this business. We're confident of our path forward.

Okay, great. And then just another clarifying question just on the timing impacts of starts. I think historically kind of talked to a 1/4 lag between you know, sales volume and what we see on the start side note in the pre prepared remarks kind of talking to. I think it was a 20 million headwind from weather in February and March. So it seems like the kind of timing has contracted. I was just wondering if you could help me understand a little bit more whether there's any kind of procedural changes whether that shorten that time frame and if we should expect that going forward.