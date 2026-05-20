James Hardie Industries Q4 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.
Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/602490831
Summary
James Hardie Industries PLC reported Q4 fiscal 2026 net sales of $1.4 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of $381 million, with an EBITDA margin of 27.1%. For the full fiscal year, net sales were $4.8 billion with an adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 billion and a 26.2% margin.
Strategic initiatives focused on the integration of Azek, achieving $125 million in run-rate commercial revenue synergies by fiscal 2027, and leveraging the Hardi operating system to drive productivity and cost savings.
The company aims for a return to growth in the fiber cement business in fiscal 2027, driven by market expansion efforts in underpenetrated regions and leveraging a combined sales force to enhance market presence.
Management highlighted successful commercial synergy momentum, including expanded relationships with partners like Lansing Building Products and CB USA to strengthen their product offering and market position.
Guidance for fiscal 2027 includes net sales between $5.25 billion and $5.41 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA range of $1.45 billion to $1.5 billion, and free cash flow exceeding $500 million.
Management expressed optimism in outperforming the market despite economic uncertainties, focusing on execution, cost management, and capturing growth opportunities through strategic initiatives.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Welcome to the James Hardy Fiscal fourth quarter 2026 earnings conference call. After prepared remarks by management, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. I would now like to hand the call over to Chris Russell, Senior Vice President of Global Strategy and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.
Chris Russell (Senior Vice President of Global Strategy and Corporate Development)
Aaron Erter (Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan Latta (Chief Financial Officer)
Aaron Erter (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Philip Ng (Equity Analyst)
Aaron Erter (Chief Executive Officer)
Philip Ng (Equity Analyst)
Ryan Latta (Chief Financial Officer)
Philip Ng (Equity Analyst)
Okay, really helpful, really helpful, Ryan. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Lee Power with JP Morgan. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Lee Power (Equity Analyst)
The decking and railing piece. So you obviously talk to an inventory impact in the first quarter other than inventory, as we look to this FY27 number, how important are the price increases that you've announced to hitting that guidance and kind of what's the feedback that you're getting from your customers given? There's obviously a couple of your peers that are probably not going as hard on price at the moment.
Aaron Erter (Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan Latta (Chief Financial Officer)
Lee Power (Equity Analyst)
Aaron Erter (Chief Executive Officer)
Hey, Lee, I think that, you know, the short answer is we're guiding to a number we believe that's appropriate given the uncertainty that we see out in the marketplace. Right. Right now. And also one that we believe that can handle, you know, continued potential challenges.
Lee Power (Equity Analyst)
Yep. Thank you. I'll leave someone else to go into the conservativeness of it. So really appreciate the color. Thank you very much. Thanks, Lee.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Ryan Merkle with William Blair. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Ryan Merkle (Equity Analyst)
Hey everyone, thanks for the question. Yeah, good afternoon. Wanted to ask on slide 8, you know, it's new disclosure. I think it's a case study of the Midwest. And I guess my question is do you expect to see this kind of growth when you roll it out to the other regions and then what, what could it mean for fiber cement growth if, if it has a success that you think it might.
Aaron Erter (Chief Executive Officer)
John Skelly (President and General Manager of North America Building Products)
Ryan Merkle (Equity Analyst)
All right, that's great, Great to see. And then my next question is just on the first quarter drna, the EBITDA is a little light. Can you just talk about what's the impact of the production cut in 1Q to EBITDA and then when do you think the channel will be destocked for decade?
Ryan Latta (Chief Financial Officer)
Ryan Merkle (Equity Analyst)
All right, got it. Best of luck.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Sam Seow with Citi. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Sam Seow (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Evening, Aaron. Ryan, just a quick question on the guide and really how you're modeling costs over the full year. You know, when we think about the margin assumption you've got there. Are you using kind of like spot for things like freight, et cetera, or how are you thinking about the assumptions you're building into the margin? Thanks.
Aaron Erter (Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan Latta (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I mean, I think the other way to look at it too, from a phasing perspective. Right. It's pretty equal right now. We're not assuming recovery. So what we're seeing for oil prices now in terms of freight inputs, we're modeling that through the year. That could get worse, that could get better. You know, we're monitoring it daily and we would continue to work to offset that.
Sam Seow (Equity Analyst)
Ryan Latta (Chief Financial Officer)
Sam Seow (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks guys. Appreciate it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Keith Hughes with Truist. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Keith Hughes (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Questions on siding and trim in the guidance and the organic numbers you talked. Can you give us a feel at least directionally how much price and volume are going to play a role in that number for the guy?
Ryan Latta (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you, Ryan. Yeah, so when you think about combined market down 3%. Right. I mean we think new home construction is going to be down a little bit more than that. When you think about that growth there, I'd say about half of its price. And then the half is initiatives. At this point we could do a little bit better on pricing, but the reality of it is it's about 50, 50 in our current guide.
Keith Hughes (Equity Analyst)
Do you think volume will be up for that segment in the year if you hit the guide?
Ryan Latta (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. So I would look at it as the price is kind of offsetting the market decline at 3% and then that other 0 to 3 would be the volume and initiatives that we're driving.
Keith Hughes (Equity Analyst)
Okay, so, okay. One other question. It does look as you work through the numbers like a pretty big margin ramp coming in, deck railing and accessories. I know quarter is going to be hit with the production slowdowns. Can you just talk about, you know, production rates and what do you anticipate to see for the rest of the year in that segment?
Ryan Latta (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I think, you know, we're pretty consistent where we were the last couple of years, just under 70% utilization across the decking network. I would say that probably stays pretty consistent throughout the year. It is a little bit lower in Q1. So if you normalize for the Q1 blip, it's back to more. I say kind of run rate, what we've seen for DRNA. So I think absent of Q1, the run rate kind of holds the track track record and kind of trend.
Keith Hughes (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you. Thanks, Keith.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Peter Stein with Macquarie. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Peter Stein (Equity Analyst)
Aaron Erter (Chief Executive Officer)
John Skelly (President and General Manager of North America Building Products)
Peter Stein (Equity Analyst)
Aaron Erter (Chief Executive Officer)
Peter Stein (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, Aaron. That's useful. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Tim Weiss with Baird. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Tim Weiss (Equity Analyst)
Ryan Latta (Chief Financial Officer)
Tim Weiss (Equity Analyst)
Okay, okay, great. That's helpful. And then just. Is there a way just to kind of give us a little bit more precision on what the realized cost Synergies, you know, are. That are kind of embedded in the guidance. Yeah.
Ryan Latta (Chief Financial Officer)
Tim Weiss (Equity Analyst)
Okay, super helpful. Thank you so much. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Keith Chow with MST Marquis. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Keith Chow
Aaron Erter (Chief Executive Officer)
Keith Chow
John Skelly (President and General Manager of North America Building Products)
Keith Chow
Thanks Joe. That's it. Thanks Ross. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Trevor Allenson with Wolff Research. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Trevor Allenson (Equity Analyst)
Aaron Erter (Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan Latta (Chief Financial Officer)
Trevor, on the, on the cost side, right, the primary goal was to get to the 125 faster. We're not necessarily raising that target. The goal is just to achieve that quicker and we're on a really good run rate to be able to do that.
Trevor Allenson (Equity Analyst)
Aaron Erter (Chief Executive Officer)
Trevor Allenson (Equity Analyst)
Good call, Aaron, and good luck moving forward. Thanks.
Daniel Sykes (Equity Analyst)
Ryan Latta (Chief Financial Officer)
Aaron Erter (Chief Executive Officer)
Daniel Sykes (Equity Analyst)
Aaron Erter (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I don't think there's anything different. When we talked about the. You mentioned the 20 million from weather impact that was because we had customers that were shut down. There were job sites where people could not work. That's. There's really nothing else to read into that. So you know as far as the would there be any difference from the lag between starts and, and realized volume? You know we should get back on a normalized level.
Daniel Sykes (Equity Analyst)
Okay, good. Thank you.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.