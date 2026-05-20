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May 20, 2026 1:54 AM 51 min read

Cava Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/922188545

Summary

CAVA Group Inc reported a 32.2% increase in revenue for Q1 2026, with same restaurant sales up 9.7% and traffic growth of 6.8%.

The company opened 20 new restaurants, bringing the total to 459, and reported adjusted EBITDA of $61.7 million, a 37.6% increase year-over-year.

Strategic initiatives include the launch of CAVA Core, a modern data platform, and CAVA Current, a real-time commerce platform, aimed at improving operational efficiency and customer engagement.

CAVA Group Inc introduced its first seafood offering, Pomegranate Glazed Salmon, as part of its culinary innovation, which has received positive feedback.

The company is investing in its Flavor Your Future platform to develop talent, including the new Assistant General Manager role to support growth.

Future guidance was raised to expect 75 to 77 net new restaurant openings and same restaurant sales growth of 4.5% to 6.5% for the full year 2026.

Management remains committed to its long-term strategy, focusing on consistent menu innovation, operational execution, and avoiding significant price increases to maintain customer trust and value.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to CAVA Group Inc Q1 2026 earnings call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, please press Star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Matt Milanovich, SVP of Finance. Please go ahead.

Matt Milanovich

Tricia

OPERATOR

Sara Senatore

David Tarantino (Equity Analyst)

Tricia

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line of Danilo Gargiulo from Bernstein. Your line is now open.

Danilo Gargiulo (Equity Analyst)

Tricia

So regarding your question about our same restaurant sales assumptions and what we're experiencing, our same restaurant sales trends in the second quarter are in line with our overall same restaurant sales in the first quarter and tracking above our revised full year guidance.

Brett Shulman (Co-Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Charles from TD Cohen. Andrew, your line is now open.

Zach Ogden

Great, thank you. This is Zach Ogden on for Andrew. So the acceleration you saw in same store sales to start the year is contrary to what most of your peers saw. Do you stack rank the drivers of that acceleration between white sweet potatoes, any marketing investments, any improvement in your consumer or maybe some other factors as well?

Brett Shulman (Co-Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Great, thank you.

Gregory Frankfort (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of Gregory Frankfort from Guggenheim Securities. Your line is now open.

Brett Shulman (Co-Founder and CEO)

Hey. Hey. Thanks. Thanks for the question. I just wanted to maybe unpack the digital sales and I think you hit almost 40% this quarter. Just a few years ago that was maybe 35%. And how much of that's being driven by, you know, 3P delivery versus, you know, your 1P digital channels and I guess what's the strategy or goal for that breakdown over time? Thanks.

OPERATOR

Brian Harbour (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line of Brian Harbour from Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Brett Shulman (Co-Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line of Chris Okul from Stifel. Your line is now open.

Patrick

Brett Shulman (Co-Founder and CEO)

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Mullen from Piper Sandler. Your line is now open.

Brian Mullen

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of John Ivanko from JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

John Ivanko

Brett Shulman (Co-Founder and CEO)

Tricia

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James. Your line is now open.

OPERATOR

Brian Vaccaro (Equity Analyst)

And with regards to AGMs in our restaurants, we are focused at those restaurants with higher volumes and placing AGMs in those locations. So haven't yet disclosed the actual number. I would say it's approaching above 50% of the locations. It's a progressive process.

Brett Shulman (Co-Founder and CEO)

Your next question comes from the line of Jacob. I can Phillips from Melius. Your line is now open.

OPERATOR

Brett Shulman (Co-Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Margaret May Bishto from Wolf Research. Your line is now open.

Margaret May Bishto

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my question. I first wanted to just ask Brett, you said that national awareness built. I just wanted to understand how are you guys scaling your marketing investments in newer markets to build awareness ahead of unit growth. And then I just also wanted to follow up, Brett, I think a couple quarters ago you said that the 25 to 35 year old cohort had lost some frequency. Would it be fair to say you're seeing that recover? Thank you.

Brett Shulman (Co-Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Logan Reich from RBC Capital. Your line is now open.

Amira Dogan

Brett Shulman (Co-Founder and CEO)

Thank you for your question. Your next question comes on the line of JP Wollum from Roth Capital Partners. Your line is now open.

OPERATOR

Great. Appreciate you guys taking my questions. If I could just ask. On unit cadence, it looks like, you know, about 20, a little more than 25% of the full year guide came in one Q. Just curious if that was kind of some, some pull forward of two Q units that snuck in there or you know, just how you're thinking about kind of unit opening cadence for the rest of the year. Thank you.

Tricia

Keep in mind that we had 16 weeks in the first quarter, so there was outsized number of weeks in the quarter. The rest of the year has 12 week quarters in them. And I would expect the cadence of openings to be fairly ratable over the remainder of the year.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of John Tower from Citigroup. Your line is now open.

John Tower (Equity Analyst)

Brett Shulman (Co-Founder and CEO)

Tricia

Thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line of Matt Curtis from DA Davidson. Matt, your line is now open.

OPERATOR

Matt Curtis (Equity Analyst)

And as it relates to development at this point, we haven't seen any pressure as a result of the energy surcharges. But the team is very active in always staying ahead of challenges that they're facing and doing the best that they can to make sure that we're mitigating those challenges in the best way possible and continuing to drive outsized cash on cash returns. What they've done effectively over time.

Brett Shulman (Co-Founder and CEO)

Your last question comes from the line of Saring Vora from Belz Group. Your line is now.

OPERATOR

Saring Vora (Equity Analyst)

Brett Shulman (Co-Founder and CEO)

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Brett Shulman, co founder and CEO for closing remarks.

OPERATOR

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