Skillz Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/800226182
Summary
Skillz Inc reported Q1 2026 GAAP revenue of $29 million, a 3% decrease quarter-over-quarter but a 33% increase year-over-year.
The company experienced a $13 million adjusted EBITDA loss due to increased litigation expenses, but underlying profitability improved with a normalized EBITDA loss of $7 million.
Skillz Inc won a significant legal victory against Papaya Gaming, with a jury awarding $420 million in damages, potentially increasing to over $1.2 billion upon court determination.
The company is focusing on three strategic initiatives: strengthening demand and engagement, executing an efficient go-to-market strategy, and improving platform performance.
Skillz Inc has acquired Blackout Bingo and Domino's Gold, enhancing its content portfolio and demonstrating a shift towards owning and operating more of its top titles.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good afternoon everyone. I'd like to welcome you to the Skillz Inc. first quarter 2026 results call. this time I would like to turn the conference over to your host Joe Giffone from JCIR to begin.
Joe Giffone
Andrew Paradise (Chief Executive Officer)
Gaetano
OPERATOR
Thank you everyone. If you would like to ask a question, please press start on your telephone keypad. We'll take the first question today from Ed Alter from Jefferies.
Ed Alter (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good afternoon. I want to ask a question on paying MAU and GMV. I saw that actually GMV was actually up quarter on quarter despite kind of paying users down. So can you just talk about kind of the two drivers of that and you know why the spend per player is actually increasing kind of some of the drivers there.
Andrew Paradise (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks. Thanks Ed, thanks for the question. Yeah, I think as you know what we focus on is really high paying users, long term users. And so this is sort of a view of an outcome that we've been driving towards and trying to continue to retain and attract high paying users. So you see, even though our PMAU is slightly down, you can see our GMV continues to grow and our PUPU continues to grow.
Gaetano
Ed Alter (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, great, great. And just to follow up on that because I, you know, noticed that the, you know, the MAUs was also down a decent amount but a lot of the non-paying MAUs were down. Is that kind of like a new normal for kind of your marketing strategy or just how do we go from here? Is I guess kind of the main question.
Andrew Paradise (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I think it's with where we are on user acquisition and kind of cutting spend and optimizing, you can expect that we're stabilized and going to build forward. So I would expect PMAU and traffic overall flat to up with improving unit economics. That's the way I think about the business. It's, you know, at the end of the day, if we can service a higher value customer, it's a better business. Great, thanks.
OPERATOR
I can circle back in the queue. Yep. The next question comes from Bharat Nagaraj from Kantor Fitzgerald.
Bharat Nagaraj (Equity Analyst)
Andrew Paradise (Chief Executive Officer)
Gaetano
Bharat Nagaraj (Equity Analyst)
Andrew Paradise (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, thank you for the question on that. So to kind of hard it back, how are we thinking about the migration of one of our developers off platform? We now, as of the end of Q1, we acquired Blackout Bingo and Domino's Gold. So we own an op right now, three of the top five titles on the platform. And this actually happened in Q3 of last year. But when that particular developer left the
Bharat Nagaraj (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
And we'll take a follow up from Ed Alter from Jeffries.
Ed Alter (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks for letting me back in. I just wanted to follow up on the last question. You know, with you guys now making your own solitaire game, buying Blackout and Domino's Gold seems like a decently large strategy shift to now you guys own most of the large games on the platform. Is this how to think about the business going forward or just kind of some of the rationale for doing that? Kind of that shift?
Andrew Paradise (Chief Executive Officer)
Ed Alter (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks.
OPERATOR
And everyone, at this time there are no further questions. This does conclude our conference for today. We would like to thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.
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