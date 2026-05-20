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May 20, 2026 1:49 AM 8 min read

Movano Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/168163399

Summary

Corvex Inc reported Q1 2026 revenue of $510,000 with an operating loss of $4.8 million. On a pro forma basis, revenue was $3.65 million, primarily from the AI platform.

The company completed a merger with Corvex Legacy Holdings Inc, leading to a significant restructuring and issuance of new preferred stock.

Corvex Inc is focusing on building a vertically integrated AI infrastructure platform, targeting AI model labs, government initiatives, and enterprises with scalable infrastructure and secure computing technology.

Strategic initiatives include developing an AI factory, a scalable Token Factory, and confidential computing to enhance security and performance for AI workloads.

Management expressed optimism about capturing growth in the AI infrastructure market, highlighting their differentiated strategy and investment in high-value layers of the AI stack.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to Corvex's first quarter 2026 earnings call. I will now hand the call over to Jay Kogan, CFO. Please go ahead sir.

Jay Kogan (Chief Financial Officer)

Jay Crystal (Chief Executive Officer)

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