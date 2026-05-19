Here's How Much $1000 Invested In iShares Gold Trust Shares 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

iShares Gold Trust Shares (NYSE:IAU) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 14.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.19%. Currently, iShares Gold Trust Shares has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In IAU: If an investor had bought $1000 of IAU stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $65,081.82 today based on a price of $84.38 for IAU at the time of writing.

iShares Gold Trust Shares's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.