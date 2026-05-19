Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Himax Techs Stock In The Last 15 Years

Himax Techs (NASDAQ:HIMX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.68%. Currently, Himax Techs has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion.

Buying $1000 In HIMX: If an investor had bought $1000 of HIMX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,808.22 today based on a price of $19.18 for HIMX at the time of writing.

Himax Techs's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.