If You Invested $1000 In STMicroelectronics Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.32%. Currently, STMicroelectronics has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In STM: If an investor had bought $1000 of STM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $10,630.21 today based on a price of $61.26 for STM at the time of writing.

STMicroelectronics's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.