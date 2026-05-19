Full Transcript: Xcel Brands Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dk3zkyjv/

Summary

Xcel Brands reported revenue of $1.1 million for Q1 2026, down from $1.3 million in Q1 2025, primarily due to a temporary supply chain disruption for its Sea Wonder and Christie Brinkley brands.

The company launched two influencer-led brands in Q1 and plans to launch more throughout 2026, with strong social media growth from 5 million to over 46 million followers.

Xcel Brands sold its Judith Ripka brand in Q2 2026, aligning with its strategy to divest legacy brands and focus on influencer-led opportunities, which are trading at higher revenue multiples.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $700,000, consistent with the previous year, and noted cost reductions that lowered operating expenses.

Management is optimistic about future growth, expecting significant brand expansion and new product launches, with strategic partnerships potentially announced by Q2's end.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello and welcome. My name is Ayesha and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Xcel Brands' quarter one 2026 earnings conference call. Please note that this call is being recorded. After the prepared remarks there will be a question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question during that time, please press the star key followed by one on your telephone keypad. Thank you.

Seth

Robert DeLorean (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Jim Herron (Chief Financial Officer)

Robert DeLorean (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Bob thank you Jim. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our prepared remarks. Operator

OPERATOR

we are now opening the Floor for the question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Your first question comes from the line of Thomas Forte with Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Thomas Forte (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks. So Bob and Jim, congrats on the progress. I have one question and one follow up question. So Bob, can you talk about your current thoughts on your influencer pipeline and then remind us on how long it typically takes from the initial conversation to revenue generation?

Robert DeLorean (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thomas Forte (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. And then can you talk about your current cost structure and how we should think about the flow through of incremental revenue dollars to the bottom line?

Robert DeLorean (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

So we've been working hard to run the company as tight as we can. We were able to find some additional savings. We think that we will be able to continue to run at a lower operating cost. The goal is to get it down to around 7.5 million. And then as we ramp up because there's talent cost, which is all variable, expenses will increase as a percentage of the revenue generated by the influencers.

Thomas Forte (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Robert DeLorean (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Tom.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from the line of Michael Kopinski with Noble Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Michael Kopinski (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for taking my questions. Looks like an exciting year is building for you guys. Just a couple of things I was wondering Bob, if you can give us an update on maybe some additional detail on the early performance of Mesamea by Jenny Martinez on hsn, including maybe sell through trends, reorder activity, consumer engagement metrics, things like that.

Robert DeLorean (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Kopinski (Equity Analyst)

Robert DeLorean (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Kopinski (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. And then I know that I was just wondering if you can just talk a little bit about the retail expansion currently planned beyond QVC and HSS for some of your other brands as well.

Robert DeLorean (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

So all of the brands are planned for distribution in brick and mortar and e commerce retailers as well as on live stream platforms including QVC and hsn. Today, we believe, and we have always believed you have to be everywhere where people are shopping. You can't exclude any of those distribution points. And we will roll out all the brands across all of those retail categories.

Michael Kopinski (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. And then has the disruption from QVC restructuring normalized now, have you seen any further impact from launch timing, vendor relationships or future distribution plans related to the qvc?

Robert DeLorean (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

No, there was actually little disruption from their restructure. I think it was a brilliant job that management did at qvc. They are paying all vendors on time as usual, and I believe that they are in a very, very good place at the moment to move forward into streaming.

Michael Kopinski (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. And I know in the past. I'm sorry, if I can sneak one more question in, I know in the past you talked a little bit about the potential for acquisitions. Any additional color on the pipeline for future acquisitions, whether or strategic partnerships?

Robert DeLorean (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Kopinski (Equity Analyst)

Well, thanks for taking all my questions and good luck to you guys.

Robert DeLorean (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Michael.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. So I will now turn the call Back to Robert DeLorean for closing remarks.

Robert DeLorean (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, operator. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you all for your time this afternoon. We greatly appreciate your continued interest and support in Xcel Brands. As always, stay fit, eat well and be healthy.