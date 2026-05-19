Keysight Techs Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS) released second-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.
View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/369175175
Watch the full earnings call below:
Summary
Keysight Techs reported record financial performance with a 56% growth in orders, 31% increase in revenue, and a 69% rise in earnings per share for Q2 2026.
The company is raising its growth expectations for fiscal 2026 with anticipated revenue growth in the high 20s percentage due to a strong start to the year and a robust pipeline.
Strong demand in AI-related solutions, wireline business, and aerospace and defense sectors drove significant growth, with notable engagements in AI infrastructure and 6G capabilities.
Record cash flow was reported with $472 million in free cash flow, alongside a strong balance sheet with over $2 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
Keysight Techs maintained its FY26 revenue guidance from acquisitions at $375 million, with ongoing integration and synergy realization on track.
Management highlighted continued investments in AI, defense technology, and space as key strategic initiatives for future growth.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Keysight Technologies Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Abby and I will be your operator today. If at any time during the conference you need to reach an operator, please press star zero. This call is being recorded today, Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 1:30pm Pacific Time. I would now like to hand the call over to Liz Morale, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead Ms. Morale..
Liz Morale (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Satish Dhanasekaran (President and CEO)
Neal Doherty (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Liz Morale (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Thank you Neil. Abby, will you please provide the instructions for the Q and A session?
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, if you would like to ask a question, please press star one. We ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. To withdraw your question, press star one a second time. And please hold for just a moment while we compile the Q and A roster. And our first question comes from the line of Mehdi Hosseini with sig. Your line is open.
Mehdi Hosseini
Satish Dhanasekaran (President and CEO)
Neal Doherty (Executive Vice President and CFO)
And then secondly there's really no change, there's no change to our backlog policy. We still have majority of our business that we, we book and recognize in a quarter, you know, within. Within a six month period of delivery.
Mehdi Hosseini
Sure. Is there any way we could size the wireline or AI opportunity as it relates to components.
Satish Dhanasekaran (President and CEO)
Mehdi Hosseini
Thank you.
Neal Doherty (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Thank you.
Andrew Spinola
And our next question comes from the line of Andrew Spinola with ubs. Your line is open. Thanks. I wanted to ask about the Q3 Revenue Guide. I guess you know, you gave the number pro forma for the tariff. Then I guess the midpoint of the range would be kind of down slightly from Q2. And I'm just wondering is this, was there anything sequential in any of the businesses that we should expect to decline in Q3 or what's driving the. That that guidance?
Neal Doherty (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Satish Dhanasekaran (President and CEO)
Andrew Spinola
Understood. I just wanted to ask, you know, the order growth in the, in the quarter was quite strong and I'm just wondering in general, are you seeing any change in the way your customers are buying or are there any concerns on their part about, you know, ensuring supply or is this just organic growth from a demand that we're seeing? Thank you.
Satish Dhanasekaran (President and CEO)
Andrew Spinola
That's clear. Thank you. Thank you.
Aaron Rakers
Satish Dhanasekaran (President and CEO)
Aaron Rakers
Yeah, fair enough. And then as a quick follow up, Neil, I'm curious, when we think about the gross margin, I know there's some adjustments given the tariff refunds to consider in the reported results, but still very strong gross margin up 300 basis points. Can you know, is there any kind of one time items this quarter or is that a good durable level of gross margin that you think is something to consider going forward? Thank you.
Neal Doherty (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Yeah, no, I think if you make the adjustments for the tariff and again we provided a reconciliation in our presentation, you'll see gross margin excluding the one time items in the mid 67 range. I think post the acquisitions which were accretive to our gross margins, I think that's the right level at these volumes.
Aaron Rakers
Yep. Thank you. Thank you.
Mita Marshall
Neal Doherty (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Satish Dhanasekaran (President and CEO)
will
Satish Dhanasekaran (President and CEO)
Kailash Narayanan (President of the Communication Solutions Group)
will
Thank you for all the color and just for my follow up. You all maintain that you expect the recent acquisitions to contribute the 375 to revenue in fiscal 26. Is there any reason we haven't seen an uptick in the acquisition revenue expectations given the improved in market demand in your broader business? Thank you.
Neal Doherty (Executive Vice President and CFO)
will
Thank you. Thank you.
Adrienne
Satish Dhanasekaran (President and CEO)
Adrienne
Do you have a follow up, Adrienne? I don't. Thank you. Thank you.
Matt Nicknam
Neal Doherty (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Matt Nicknam
It's memory in terms of like materiality to your cogs gross margins and how you're offsetting cost increases.
Neal Doherty (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Yeah, memory is a pretty small portion of our overall bom if you will. And we have proportionally less exposure to the high bandwidth leading edge memory that is in the news these days.
Matt Nicknam
Thank you.
Rob Mason
And our final question comes from the line of Rob Mason with Baird. Your line is open. Yes, good evening and congrats again on the quarter as well.
Neal Doherty (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Thanks Rob.
Rob Mason
I was hoping you could contextualize the orders a little finer. I think coming into the quarter the thought was maybe the book to Bill would be closer to one and clearly outperform that. Just Satish, you also mentioned more systems orders. You know, are these, you know, I think we used to call them longer dated orders, but we think larger orders. How are those contributing to orders in terms of percentage of total now vs 6 months ago?
Neal Doherty (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Satish Dhanasekaran (President and CEO)
Neal Doherty (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Excellent, very good. Just a quick follow up, caught the update. You know, of course for full year revenue growth, was there any update to EPS growth expectation? I'm sure there, but did you quantify that?
Rob Mason
We didn't make any specific comments about eps. I mean I think I made a comment around kind of gross margin, you know, how we think about incremental margins on growth. I think we've given you enough information to get close. Very good, thank you.
Andrew Spinola
Satish Dhanasekaran (President and CEO)
Andrew Spinola
Satish Dhanasekaran (President and CEO)
It's still for the wireline business largely things move quarter by quarter but I think it's largely we still it's in the 7030 range with both R and D as I mentioned, in the AI space, both R and D and manufacturing doubling as we think about the first half business. So you know we're continuing to make traction in both. But clearly in any given quarter, depending on what customers emphasize, you could see that number move a bit.
Andrew Spinola
Makes sense. Thank you very much. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And that concludes our question and answer session for today. I would now like to turn the call back over to Liz Morale for any closing comments.
Liz Morale (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Thank you Abby and thank you all for joining us today. A replay of today's call will be available on the investor relations website later today. We appreciate your interest in keysight.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.