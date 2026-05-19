Keysight Techs Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for Keysight's second quarter earnings conference call for fiscal year 2026. Joining me on today's call are Satish Dhanasekaran, President and CEO, Neal Doherty, Executive Vice President and CFO Kailash Narayanan, President of the Communication Solutions Group Jason Carey, President of the Electronic Industrial Solutions Group and Steve Yoon, Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Following the prepared remarks from Satish and Neal, we will take your questions. The press release and information to supplement today's discussion can be found on our investor relations website, investor.keysight.com. During today's discussion we will make forward looking statements about the financial performance of the company. Actual results may differ materially from those mentioned in these forward looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties can be found in our most recent Forms 10K and 10Q filings with the SEC. We do not intend to update any forward looking statements. In addition, we will refer to non GAAP financial measures and reference core growth which excludes the impact of acquisitions or divestitures completed within the last 12 months and currency movements. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metrics and reconciliations can be found on our investor relations website and all comparisons are on a year over year basis unless otherwise noted. I will now turn the call over to Satish.

Thank you Liz, Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. Keysight delivered the best quarter in company history, capping off a record first half quarter. Two orders grew 56% year over year, surpassing $2 billion. Revenue grew 31%, earnings per share grew 69% and we generated a record $472 million in free cash flow. These results demonstrate the strength of keysight's portfolio which has been built strategically to deliver first to market solutions that enable innovations across our end markets, including data centers, networking, defense, semiconductors and general electronics. We are raising our growth expectations for fiscal 2026 driven by the solid start to the year and the pipeline of opportunities we see in the second half. We now expect revenue growth in the high 20s percent for the fiscal year as the underlying trends driving our business are expected to continue. These investments we're making in our comprehensive set of solutions and deep engagements with market defining customers positions us well for sustained value creation. Moving to our results by Business Communications solutions order growth significantly outpaced revenue growth of 35% year over year with broad strength across both commercial communications and aerospace, defense and government. This performance builds on the growth we saw in quarter two last year where CSG delivered 9% revenue growth in commercial communications. We continue to see accelerating momentum in our wireline business driven by the ongoing AI data center expansions. Wireline delivered record orders again this quarter with robust demand for both R and D and manufacturing solutions in the first half of fiscal 2026. Our AI related business has already surpassed the levels achieved in all of 2025. As I mentioned in our Q1 earnings call, this momentum continues to be driven by four key pillars of opportunity that we expect to AI infrastructure scaling, speed transitions, optical and photonics technologies, and system level emulations. First, the scaling challenge is intensifying as AI clusters integrate GPUs, CPUs, GPU, DPUs switches, NICs, memory fabrics and storage across multiple vendors and the networking technologies including EtherNet, UA Link, PCIe, NVMe and CXL. Customers are adopting Keysight solutions for end to end interoperability and system validation to ensure that these components function reliably together at scale. This quarter, keysight announced new scale up validation solutions for performance characterization. As systems become more complex and expensive, additional investments in deeper manufacturing validation and production test coverage are needed to improve yields and reduce post deployment failures. We saw a strong adoption for newly introduced ultra high density interconnect solutions that enable rapid characterization of rack backplanes for next generation scale up networks. Second, the industry continues to navigate multiple overlapping speed transitions with continued 800 gig deployments, accelerating adoption of 1.6 terabit architectures and increased R&D activity around 3.2 terabit technologies. The Optical Fiber Conference and Nvidia's GTC this quarter reinforced the accelerating importance of networking as a critical enabler of AI data center scaling. At OFC, Keysight demonstrated our 1.6-terabit physical layer solutions with over 20 industry leaders. We also showcased 1.6-terabit traffic emulation, link reliability validation and SERDES signal integrity solutions for switch and system vendors. And we collaborated with Broadcom on the industry's first public interoperability demonstration of Ultra Ethernet Consortium specifications, marking a major step towards production ready AI optimized Ethernet fabrics. Third, activity in Silicon Photonics and Co packaged optics continues to expand our early engagements in co packaged optics position Keysight well to capture value as the industry transitions to these architectures. We're also seeing strong demand from next generation optical component and transceiver development and deployment driven by expansion in scale out networks. We recently expanded our optical portfolio with the industry's first 220 GHz lightwave component analyzer to support advanced transceiver and photonics designs. Building on our existing chiplet and photonic design Solutions, our new 3D interconnect designer is also helping customers address the growing complexity of designing next generation 3D stack chip architectures. Finally, customers need system level emulation and benchmarking capabilities for data centers at scale. We saw strong adoption of our AI workload emulation solutions among hyperscalers at as they work to improve utilization of GPU power resources while addressing growing system and security complexity. This quarter we expanded keysight's AI portfolio with the release of keysight AI Inference Builder designed to support emerging inference applications. Together these trends are driving increased demand for our solutions across multiple domains. The breadth of keysight solutions portfolio and ongoing R and D investments enable us to maintain a differentiated portfolio and an industry leading position. Turning to wireless orders saw robust growth in the quarter with activity in non terrestrial networks, 6G research and increased demand to support the supply chain associated with AI expansion. NTN is becoming an important layer of of future wireless architectures with new LEO constellation scaling and the industry targeting direct to cell deployments in the next few quarters. The increasing complexity of LEO environments including speed, dynamic link conditions and stringent positioning requirements is driving demand for keysight's orbit emulation and Spiren's PNT solutions which together provide customers with a differentiated ability to validate next generation NTN systems. As the industry explores new use cases for 6G such as integrated sensing and communication, energy efficient networks and expanded coverage capabilities, we are well positioned to intercept these opportunities through our portfolio of high fidelity tools for design and emulation. This quarter we expanded our collaboration with Qualcomm on RF Digital Twins and at Mobile World Congress conducted a joint demonstration with Samsung on AI RAN workflows. Next month Keysight will host the 3GPP meeting in Singapore where the timeline for 6G standardization is being solidified further reflecting Keysight's leadership position as the ecosystem evolves towards commercialization. Turning to aerospace, defense and government, we saw broad based global momentum led by Europe supported by continued strength in Americas. As the global defense modernization priorities increasingly translate into new programs and investments in next generation systems, demand was strongest across radar and electromagnetic spectrum operations as governments and prime contractors expanded capacity to support evolving operational requirements. While activity in space, satellite and autonomous systems remained healthy, this drove ongoing customer engagement and new wins for our recently introduced radar target generation solutions. Keysight's ability to accurately simulate radar signals and emulate threat environments is a key differentiator creating higher value system level opportunities with defense contractors and government agencies around the world. As contested spectrum environments drive a greater focus on radar survivability and autonomous operations, customers are increasingly adopting keysight solutions that include high fidelity emulation, signal analysis, PNT and RF validation to accelerate their development and deployment. This quarter we secured a key win with U.S. air Force to enable next generation operational flight line testing with more stringent requirements. Given the mission critical nature of this defense market, we also continue to see increased attach rate for our value added services to enable mission readiness and operations. Moving to Electronic Industrial Solutions group, we delivered a record quarter with all time highs for both orders and revenue with strong growth across all three EISG markets, General Electronics, semiconductors and automotive and energy. In general electronics, double digit order and revenue growth was driven by ongoing momentum in AI related innovation and infrastructure investments. Customer capacity investment for high performance PCBs was again strong this quarter. Greater complexity, increasing density, interconnects, multilayer architectures and higher speeds are driving customer engagement across multiple standards and and applications resulting in a higher test intensity for PCBs. In education, we saw healthy demand from governments and universities around the globe in the development of next generation of semiconductor workforce talent through our tailored training modules. Our solutions are also facilitating leading edge university research in advanced technologies. With key wins this quarter in quantum photonics, semiconductor and 6G in our semiconductor markets. We saw continued momentum in the pace of innovation and customer investments as the industry races to scale capacity through 2030. AI ecosystem demand further accelerated this quarter across advanced node memory and silicon photonics. Our collaborations with leading foundries from R and D to production are enabling faster development and commercial ramp timelines for increasingly complex chip architectures and packaging. This quarter we had key wafer test solution wins in support of silicon photonics and advanced node programs across Asia, the US and Europe, while our solutions for key lithography customers grew strongly as well. We expect this to be a sustainable contributor of growth for us over the next several years. Finally, in automotive and energy orders grew for the third consecutive quarter as the business has largely stabilized. Growth was across both software defined vehicles and EV charging solutions with key wins for in vehicle network, cybersecurity and over the air design and validation at OEMs and test labs globally. We're leveraging our expertise and and leadership in networking applications to develop solutions for the new mobility market. In closing, the strong results we're delivering in fiscal 2026 reflect the execution of our strategy we outlined at Investor Day in 2023 centered around consistently identifying and investing in long term growth opportunities across technology trends, transforming industries and global market dynamics. This framework has guided our disciplined organic and inorganic investments, enabling us to build a differentiated portfolio aligned with some of the world's most important and fastest growing end markets. As we are focused on capitalizing on our early leadership in the AI data center infrastructure ecosystem, we're equally excited by the broader set of secular growth opportunities we're progressing, including defense technology, space 6G and quantum computing. We believe our portfolio's technology leadership, product pipeline and deep customer relationships position us well to capitalize on these opportunities and continue creating long term value for our customers and shareholders. All of this value creation is enabled by the commitment of our team and the collaborative and innovative culture in the company. I want to acknowledge the entire keysight team for their hard work and dedication to our success. I'll pass the call over to Neil to provide additional details on our financial performance and guidance.

Neil, thank you Satish and hello everyone. We delivered outstanding results in fiscal Q2 setting new company records for orders, revenue and earnings per share. Our teams capitalized on the robust and dynamic demand environment resulting in strong double digit growth across all our business groups. Q2 orders of $2,051,000,000 were up 56% on a reported basis with acquisitions adding 700 basis points and currency adding 100 basis points on a core basis. Excluding those items, orders grew 48%. Revenue of $1.717 billion was up 31% on a reported basis and and up 24% on a core basis. Gross margin was 72.3% and operating expenses were $669 million. We delivered net income of $497,000,000 and earnings per share of $2.87. As noted in our earnings press release following the US Supreme Court decision invalidating the IEEPA tariffs in Q2, we recognized the impact of tariff refunds and the refund of associated surcharges collected from our customers. This resulted in a $40 million reduction in Q2 revenue and a $97 million reduction in costs and expenses. Excluding these one time impacts, Q2 revenue was $1,758,000,000, up 35%. Gross margin was 67.6% of 300 basis points and EPS was $2.58, up 52%. Our Q2 investor presentation contains additional details on these adjustments including impacts by operating segment. These strong results were driven by acceleration in our organic business which, excluding one time tariff impacts, delivered operating margin of 30.4% of the up 520 basis points year over year as a result of 49% operating leverage. Moving to the segments, the Communication Solutions Group generated revenue of $1,231,000,000, up 35% on a reported basis and up 27% on a core basis. CSG gross margin was 74.1% and operating margin was 33.4%. Within CSG, the Commercial Communications business generated revenue of $858,000,000, up 40% with robust growth in both wireless and wireline. Aerospace, defense and government achieved revenue of $373 million, an increase of 24%. The Electronic Industrial Solutions Group generated $486 million in revenue, an increase of 24% with growth across all three end markets general Electronics, Semiconductor and automotive and energy. EISG delivered gross margin of 67.8% and operating margin of 33.1%. Software and services accounted for approximately 36% of Keysight revenue, while annual recurring revenue was 27% of total mix. Moving to the balance sheet and cash flow, we ended the quarter with $2,412,000,000 in cash and cash equivalents, generating record cash flow from operations of $501 million and record free cash flow of $472 million. This quarter we were purchased approximately 780,000 shares of Keysight stock at an average price of approximately $283 per share for a total consideration of $220 million. Now turning to our outlook for the third quarter of 2026, we expect revenue in the range of $1,730,000,000 to $1,750,000,000, representing 29% year over year growth at the midpoint. We expect Q3 earnings per share to be in the range of $2.43 to $2.49, representing 43% year over year growth at the midpoint. This guidance is based on a weighted diluted share count of approximately 173 million shares. Our acquisition integrations remain on track and we continue to expect $375 million in FY26 revenue from the acquisitions and greater than $100 million in cost synergies and other operational efficiencies. As a reminder, we expect to have about 80% of those cost synergies realized on a run rate basis exiting this fiscal year. As Satish mentioned, given the strong results we have delivered in the first half of the fiscal year, combined with our guidance for fiscal Q3, we are on track for revenue growth in the high 20s percent range for fiscal 2026. With the visibility we currently have, we would expect to see a historically typical sequential revenue increase into fiscal Q4. In addition, we are increasing investments to meet these higher growth levels and now expect FY26 capital expenditures to be in the range of $200 million. In summary, we delivered a record quarter driven by focused execution with robust growth across our businesses, improved operating leverage and record cash flow generation. We are seeing accelerating market momentum underpinned by our differentiated portfolio of solutions and increased customer demand, and believe we are well positioned to capture sustained investments over the near and medium term as we integrate our acquisitions, evolve our portfolio with new product introductions, and make focused R and D investments aligned to multi year technology trends. With that, I will now turn the call over to Liz to begin the Q and A session.

Yes, thanks for taking my question. I have two for Neil. Historically your backlog at the age of six months. The backlog will be shivable in six months as your orders are trending at a faster rate, how should I think about the age of backlog? Should I assume that you have enough visibility to extend beyond 6? And then for Satish, I want to follow up to something I asked you last earning conference call has to do with the opportunities in the wireline. Perhaps it will be helpful if you could tell us how opportunities in wireline are split between commercial comm and semis.

Yeah, hi Mandy, Let me take this and maybe Neil can chime in. So first and foremost you know the opportunities opportunities that we size as our AI business, which is I think really the heart of your question, finished the first half in the 500 to $600 million range, almost in line with what we did the whole of last year. So quite pleased with the progression of the opportunity in the wireline business. And so you know the AI portion of our business as we size it for you is largely in the wireline segment.

Components for. For wireline and AI? The reason I asked the question is historically you have had exposure to the entire stack including components, the components that go into wireline networking system. So at least 5 to 600 million app. How does the component size relative to the rest of the stack? Yeah, I think I understand the opportunity. I think if you think about our entire business, you know it's pretty broad based. We service the computing marketplace, the networking marketplace, the transceivers and interconnects and also the hyperscalers. Right. And we, we service pretty significant part of their workflow. Early R and D to early design to validation, conformance compliance testing into emulations and as they deploy these large clusters, particularly for this quarter, again things more around any given quarter. We also participated meaningfully in the scale out opportunity which is where some of the transceiver related businesses fall in.

Yeah, I mean I think you know we take the same approach to guidance that we always take where we, we look at what's scheduled to ship beginning into the quarter and we have you know, pretty robust models looking at, you know, how in quarter orders are going to convert to revenue. And as you noted, you know the Q3 revenues are I would describe as in line with what we saw in Q2, slightly down but. But largely in line. I think as we look at on a half over half basis, you know, given our more qualitative comments about Q4, we are expecting, you know, the second half of the year to be materially above the first half as we grow and. Yeah, so expecting significant growth in the second half on a revenue basis. Yeah.

I also want to add this is satish. I also want to add that the customer demand continues to be very strong. The pace of revenue conversion is influenced by the mix and some timings of some new product introductions and how quickly we can ramp them. And particularly I think we noted that we have a higher backlog in our AI business due to the strong demand in the first half. And we also have a strong pipeline of systems wins that we've in our backlog both in our semiconductor business, aerospace, defense business, which typically have a longer lead times.

Yeah, the strength was, thank you for asking. The strength. It was an exceptional quarter. You know, bookings were very strong. It was record bookings for the company and the strength was broad. If you think of the themes of the strength, I was obviously the strong theme. Equally, aerospace, defense and semiconductor were key contributors to that growth. And the growth came across all our businesses and across all of our sales regions, which we are very pleased by. And even with the strong finish, we expect we are entering the second half with a solid set of opportunities that we're very excited about. So I'd say that it's broad strength and from a customer behavior, probably the only thing that we've seen is that for the AI business there was a stronger sense of urgency from our customers to convert, which translates to a velocity in the pipeline where things, opportunities move faster. But that's, that's about it. There was no pull forwards that we can, that if any, that we can discern from the data.

And our next question comes from the line of Aaron Rakers with Wells Fargo. Your line is open. Yeah, thanks for taking the question and congrats on the, on the results. You know, it's been a while, but there's been a lot of dynamics that have changed since you guys have provided a longer term, you know, growth framework. I'm, I'm curious, Satish, as you think about what's evolved in the business, how you think about the, the growth algorithms, you know, looking forward for the company. Is 5 to 7% still the right growth rate or should we be thinking that this just the TAM itself seems with AI to have a stronger growth profile to it.

Thank you, Aaron. Yes, thank you for noting. It was a great Quarter. We're very excited also by the opportunities to have a strong year this year, I would say from a value creation algorithm. Fundamental is organic growth for us. And there were three pillars that I laid out. This idea that innovation is only going to accelerate. So creating a portfolio and a company that's built around the first to market capabilities is something we view sustainable. When we called out AI in 2023, it was just about the time of the ChatGPT moment, but we felt really good about the long term opportunity. So we identified it, we invested in it, and we're excited by not only AI but also the other opportunities that we laid out as part of this accelerating technology trends. Equally, we continue to expand our customer footprint as different end markets become addressable. We talked about automotive which has been okay, but space and satellite is one area that's emerging that we're very excited right now and into the future into 6G. And the third one, it's very important. To be a resilient company is to be a company that navigates market dynamics and identifies opportunity. And I think one of the things that we called out was supply chain rebalancing or reshoring that was occurring globally and this quarter. And for the whole half the investments that we made from a go to market perspective has enabled us to grow our Southeast Asia business significantly as the supply chains get reconfigured. So I feel very confident about our strategy as we look ahead and the progress we have made in progressing each of our initiatives. It's got a multi year Runway as we think about it. We'll update you on the long term growth dynamics of the market and our ability to outperform. I am very confident of our ability to outperform under a range of economic conditions. But we'll keep you updated on what that forecast should look like as we look ahead.

And our next question comes from the line of Mita Marshall with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open. Great, thanks so much for the question and congrats on the quarter. Maybe Neil, a question for you. Just in terms of, you know, the incremental margins moving, you know, close to 50%, just wondering how you're thinking about incremental margins. Just given kind of prior commentary about kind of 40% being that level. Just trying to get a sense of whether the acquisitions have meaningfully changed that. And then maybe a second question just in terms of, you know, as you guys see all of this AI and just other categories kind of accelerating just in terms of how you're thinking of the blend of the business between production and lab, or has that meaningfully changed at this point? Thanks.

Yeah, so I'll take the first question with regard to the incrementals. Obviously we incremental this year or this quarter on a core basis was just under 59%. And if I'm remembering correctly, it was similar last quarter. I think it has less to do with the acquisitions than it does with the high rate of growth. Right. So we've talked for a long time about 40% incrementals on mid single digit growth. I think that's the right way to think about our business when we're growing at mid single digits. But obviously when you're, when you're growing at multiples of that, you have an opportunity, you know, with tightly managed tight expense management to outperform on the incremental and that's what you're seeing from us. So again, we're pleased with the flow through in this environment. And yeah, I think that addressed the

question with regard to the second part of the question, Meta, we feel like we have a very strong portfolio with a strong value proposition for the R and D customer and the manufacturing customer. It's really about their workflow. How do we enable them to innovate on the front end, but then carry the advantages and learnings into production where there is value. And that's what we have focused on. So this quarter as an example, and even for the half both R and D and manufacturing components of our business and portfolio doubled. If you look at our wireline business, still a very high percentage of R and D in the portfolio, the manufacturing is obviously up given the scaling that's occurring on the AI clusters. Great, thanks. Thank you.

And our next question comes from the line of Mark Delaney with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open. Hey, Good afternoon, this is will on for Mark Delaney and thank you for taking our question. So to start off Satisha, I believe you called out space as one of the pillars of growth. So maybe you can help us think about how large of a driver and opportunity to non terrestrial networks and LEOs are to the business and maybe how big is it to the contributing to revenue today.

Yeah, it's still a fairly smaller part of our entire revenue stream on an annualized basis sub 1% of the total revenue of the company but especially as it relates to the wireless ecosystem and our participation there. But one we feel like positions us very well as that opportunity scales as more commercial satellites launch. As this multi layered communication architecture of the future emerges. We obviously have a bigger business in space and satellite in the defense sector as well. And so we get to participate in the component part of the ecosystem and also as an expansion opportunity into the emulation side of things as things are getting more complicated from a spectrum perspective. So feel very good about our early position also the growth potential looking into the future. Kailash, I don't know if you have any other comments to add on.

Yeah, that's right Satish. We're obviously excited by the number of constellations scaling. Clearly you've seen in the news about Amazon Global Star, SpaceX, AST, Space Mobile. This ecosystem is widening. We're happy to be in a position to contribute to this scaling of the constellations. The use cases are scaling as well. You have direct to sell, you have broadband, you have other applications like autonomous vehicles. The frequency bands are also expanding. You have L, S, E, W, K A K U, Q. All of this is requiring more advanced capabilities and we have the complete portfolio. We're able to emulate the network, we're able to emulate the device. We're able to emulate now orbits as well with Aspirant acquisition and core network. So we're able to provide an end to end solution which customers find very differentiated and we're excited about the opportunities ahead.

No, I mean I think a big chunk of that was, you know, the portions of that we got out of the synopsys Ansys acquisition. Those are recurring revenue businesses. So the revenue tends to respond more slowly. I think on The Aspiren side, we've certainly seen nice pickup in the PNT side of the business and the network monitoring side of the business. You know, that market is kind of in between cycles at this point in time and I think we're pleased with the way the integration is going. It's very much on track, well positioned to deliver both on the revenue and realize the synergies that we communicated.

And our next question comes from the line of Atif Malik with Citi. Your line is open. Hi, it's Adrienne for Atif. Thank you for the question. We've been hearing more about the adoption of quantum technology, particularly in the defense communities around precision clocks and sensors. And the timeline for quantum computing seems to be pulling in. You did mention quantum a couple of times in your prepared remarks. So I'm interested in how you're seeing quantum shaping the future of test and measurement. Any color you can provide.

Yeah, let me take that one. Thanks for the, for the question. Obviously quantum is a long term trend and we're pleased with the progress that we're making. This is an investment that we started, started to make several years ago and at this point we are enabling quantum computers, more than 1K quantum computers going into higher qubit range with multiple entities, government entities, research institutions. And it's a triple digits, it's a steady triple digit business for us. We also are excited about new opportunities where you get into this hybrid compute state where you have quantum computers, you have CPUs and GPUs, really driving the next generation of computer architectures. And we're excited to be playing in that long range team. So pretty excited. And it's steady and we're enabling research in this area.

And our next question comes from the line of Matt Nicknam with Truist. Your line is open. Hey, thanks so much for taking the question and congrats on the quarter. I had two questions somewhat related. First on supply chain, I'm just wondering where you are with procuring enough supply to accommodate the robust demand you're seeing. Any sort of supplier delays or decommissions that you've seen. And then just secondarily on memory, you could just remind us how material, some of the cost increases we've seen in memory are to your cogs or gross margins and the strategy to offset the cost increases here. Thanks.

Yeah, so with the first question with regard to the supply chain, I mean, I think it's It's a true statement that we're actively managing the supply chain more so than we were six months ago. But I think we're in a good job working with suppliers and don't have any major concerns from the from a supply perspective. I think as Satish mentioned earlier, we have a handful of new products that are enabling the these are MPIs and Keysight that are enabling the AI build out that are seeing an unprecedented ramp following following introduction. And so we're working really hard to ramp those products more quickly as they transition out of out of R and D into full scale production. And as you noticed, we've raised our own CapEx spend expectation for the year by about 25% from 160 to $200 million this quarter with the majority of that incremental investment going to aid in that ramp. I guess the last question comment that I would make is reminding you that we are vertically integrated and so while we do buy some chips and other things from, you know, from outside parties, a significant portion of our highly specialized chips and assemblies are manufactured and in house by keysight which gives us a unique level of control. Remind me the second question. I apologize.

Tell you what, let me knock down the second part of that. And while these guys give a, give broader comment on the broader order picture with regard to the systems orders, the systems orders at Satish we're talking about in aerospace, defense and in semi were not the same as the long dated orders we were talking about a few years back. These are just products that have lead times that are at the longer end of keysight products and we have everything from stuff that's stocked on the shelves days kinds of turns around up to things that have lead times that are three months or more and I think given the nature of the way semi and aerospace defense ordering happens, those tend to be longer lead time products for us. So still largely within the six month order acceptance window of our standard product portfolio. And I'll hand it off to the guys to take the other part.

I'll just say the AI infrastructure. As I mentioned we saw a stronger sense of customer urgency that manifested in stronger than expected bookings. Equally, we're pleased by the doubling of the number of customers in the AI space. So the ecosystem is broadening and we're participating in it. On the aerospace and defense side, the program spend the budget stability both in US and in Europe has resulted in also stronger bookings. As Neil mentioned, the systems part of it is only as an example to point out that there's a lot of contested threat environments that we're able to emulate and simulate for the security applications which had considerable momentum in the quarter. And finally the semiconductor space has been very strong with advanced nodes, especially with regard to AI compute and the scaling that's occurring globally from a supply chain perspective. And we're capitalizing on all three this quarter. I'll let Steve make some comments on the pipeline and what we see as well from an order perspective. Sure. Thank you. Satish. As you heard, our orders was a record quarter this quarter. Despite that, our funnel remains really, really strong. Our focus on engaging our customers, both new and existing customers, and developing new strong collaborations is really showing up in the funnel metrics. So our funnel intake and our total overall pipeline remains very, very strong. On top of that, our funnel velocity and conversion rates are increasing. So with that and our robust upcoming NPI pipeline for the second half, we're very confident in a strong quarter in Q3, sustained momentum in the second half.

And our next question comes from the line of Andrew Spinolo with ubs. Your line is open. And Andrew, your line is live. Please check your mute button. Very sorry about that. Thank you for taking the follow up. Satish, I wanted to ask you a very high level question about your AI business. You know, if I'm thinking on a multi year period right Now, I guess ASPs are going up as we go from 800 gig to 1.6 T and we know that the demand for optics is, is growing strongly from the hyperscalers. And then I guess my understanding is the complexity grows and the amount of testing grows so that the need for testers grows. And so there's this very linear growth that seems to be happening. It looks like it appears to be baked in for the next couple of years, probably beyond that at this point. But I'm wondering when I think about a technology market, I think things tend to evolve and customers can get more efficient and new technologies could maybe change things. So I'm wondering how you think about the next couple of years, three years in the AI business and what are some of the things you're looking at in terms of how it could change or how it could grow.

Yeah, thank you Andrew. Very, very thoughtful question. I mean it is quite interesting, right? We're still in the very early innings in the overall AI landscape and yet we've all seen multiple turns as this market has moved. And I would just say reflecting on what we have seen play out over the last couple of years even is the focus was only on training and models and now you're moving from training to inference being the focus with the promise of agentic yet to come. And the AI clusters are scaling and we know one thing for sure is that there's going to be a few hundred gigawatts of capacity that is going to come online through 2030. And if you think of the big headline numbers people talk about the multi hundred billion dollars to spend commitments being made, it takes quite a bit of time for all of that to trickle through the ecosystem and the supply chain and manifest itself into demand that is actually implemented in a data center. And we all know constructions are still going on, et cetera, and this ecosystem is expanding as well. I would say what was once a fully vertically integrated stack driven by the fact that now you're thinking about training, you think about inference, there's a little bit more openness to more standards based environments and so the environment's becoming heterogeneous. And so what does all this mean? It means that depending on the customer's particular situation, architectures, workloads, that they're optimizing for the type of scale they're building, everything, all plethora of underlying technologies are turning into an end. It's no more Is it optical or electrical? Well, it's optical and electrical. It's, it's not just is it open standards or closed? It's both. And is it, is it pluggable optics or integrated optics? It is both. And so this sort of heterogeneous environment really fits the kind of portfolio that we have, the breadth we have. We're able to participate in IT broadening. And this is primarily all the stuff I talked about is in the physics of the AI infrastructure. We're equally excited by some of the announcements we made around emulating data center infrastructures, emulating inference infrastructures. That's still a very small part of the overall business one. We're getting considerable traction from customers. So look, we look at where we stand and we see this as a multi year Runway that's ahead of us because of all the discussions we're having with customers around their future plans. But we'll keep you posted as we go. We're continuing to invest in what we see unfolding.

I appreciate that. Color. I wanted to ask just one follow up on that. Another question I get a lot is the difference between the growth in your manufacturing versus R&D businesses in AI. I think the assumption is the manufacturing piece is moving very quickly. But it sounds like from some of the things you highlighted you've got some strong demand for the emulators as well. So how do those compare? And any comment on what that breakdown is? Has it changed at all from when you indicated it was 70 30?