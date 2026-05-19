Full Transcript: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported strong Q1 2026 results with improved traffic performance and the highest Q1 restaurant operating profit margin since 2021.
Same-store sales were down 0.6% due to a 1.6% decrease in traffic, but the average check increased by 1.0%, driven by the Big Yum Value platform.
The company's First Choice Plan is delivering operational improvements, with labor efficiency initiatives saving 130 basis points year-over-year.
Restaurant-level operating margin improved by 50 basis points to 14.8%, the highest in five years, and adjusted EBITDA was in line with expectations.
The company is progressing with refranchising initiatives and plans to use proceeds to reduce debt and strengthen the balance sheet.
Red Robin maintains its full-year guidance for 2026, expecting comparable restaurant revenue growth of 0.5% to 1.5% and adjusted EBITDA between $70 million and $73 million.
Management highlights the success of targeted marketing and new product innovations, such as the Big Yum Value platform and Towering Sliders.
The company is continuing its Light Touch refresh program and technology upgrades to enhance the dining experience.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Dave Pace (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Graf (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Alex Slagle (Equity Analyst)
Dave Pace (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Meyer (Interim Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. The only thing I would add. Hey, this is Chris, is I'd say from a marketing perspective, we did increase our spend year over year. We feel really good about that targeted marketing approach. We said on the last call we expect to spend more in marketing dollars pretty much every quarter of this year than we spent a year ago. And I think that we're going to continue on that track certainly in the second quarter.
Alex Slagle (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And on the cost, the labor efficiency was pretty impressive just given last year. I know there were some acceleration or a benefit that you started to see from the managing partner program and efficiency on that labor line, but, I mean, are we starting to level out or like, you know, are the turnover levels sort of down and stabilizing, or do you think there's more room to go on labor?
Dave Pace (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Meyer (Interim Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. And if you think about how that manifests in the P and L, tactically speaking, we started seeing Those benefits in Q2 of last year from a savings plan perspective. So we are going to start lapping that when we get to Q2 of this year.
Alex Slagle (Equity Analyst)
All right, thanks. Congrats.
Dave Pace (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Alex.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jeremy Hamblin with Greg Hallam. Please proceed with your question.
Jeremy Hamblin (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. And congrats on the results. Just wanted to follow up on the last question. In terms of seeing that the cadence kind of exiting the quarter building, have you seen some of that momentum continue here in Q2? And, you know, just in terms of, you know, check and menu pricing, in terms of, you know, you're at just over 3% price in Q1, how do you think about price as it, as it plays out through the rest of 2026?
Dave Pace (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yes. I mean I think in terms of trends as we came out of Q1, Q2 is looking a lot right now. But it's early days yet. At least Q2 for us. I think in terms of pricing for the rest of the year, I'll let maybe Mark, if you want to talk to that.
Mark Graf (Chief Financial Officer)
We're still in that 3.5% range. Yeah. So that's been pretty consistent. We had very little rollover from last year.
Jeremy Hamblin (Equity Analyst)
Dave Pace (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeremy Hamblin (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Last one for me. Just in terms of the units, did you have any store closures in Q1? I think you said you were looking at about maybe 20 for the year, but just wanted to understand what you did in Q1, how we should be thinking about the cadence for 20, 26 and what the expected impact might be on revenues and ebitda.
Dave Pace (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I'll let Mark or Chris talk about impact on revenues and EBITDA, but six was the number in Q1, and that'll kind of play out relatively equally across quarters for the balance of the year in terms of impact, those you want to take, Mark?
Chris Meyer (Interim Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. On the sales front, we did have some closures last year. So if you kind of combine that with the expectation of this year, it's close to $40 million from the sales perspective. And it's kind of a mixed bag on the RLOP side, which it'll be pretty neutral from that perspective.
Jeremy Hamblin (Equity Analyst)
Jeremy, the other thing, just to clarify, I said that it's going to play out about the same as it did in Q1, 6 in Q1, but I think your point about 2021 for the full year is right. It's just going to be spread equally relatively over the next three quarters. Understood. Thanks for the color and best wishes.
Dave Pace (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Jeremy.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And just as a reminder, if anyone has any questions, you may press Star one on your telephone keypad to join the queue. Our next question comes from the line of Mark Smith with Lake Street Capital. Please proceed with your question.
Mark Smith (Equity Analyst)
Hi, guys. One asked about commodities a little bit. Sounds like, I think you guys said you've got 60% locked right now through the end of the year. Maybe walk us through, you know, opportunities to continue locking stuff and especially as we look at beef, kind of where you're at, what's on contract and when things come up and what maybe we could look for for potential inflation this year.
Dave Pace (President and Chief Executive Officer)
MARK SMITH
Thank you.
Dave Pace (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Mark.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And we have reached the end of the question and answer session. I would like to turn the floor back to Dave Pace for closing remarks.
Dave Pace (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, just to wrap it up, look, thanks for everybody for joining the call. We feel really good about the quarter and we feel like the first choice plan is working. We're going to keep on it and we look forward to talking to you again after Q2. So thanks. We'll talk soon.
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