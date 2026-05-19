Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning AppLovin Stock In The Last 5 Years

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 34.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.65%. Currently, AppLovin has a market capitalization of $160.09 billion.

Buying $100 In APP: If an investor had bought $100 of APP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $697.73 today based on a price of $476.55 for APP at the time of writing.

AppLovin's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.