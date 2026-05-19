$100 Invested In CF Industries Holdings 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.56%. Currently, CF Industries Holdings has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion.

Buying $100 In CF: If an investor had bought $100 of CF stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $428.34 today based on a price of $126.07 for CF at the time of writing.

CF Industries Holdings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.