Here's How Much $100 Invested In BeOne Medicines 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.69%. Currently, BeOne Medicines has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion.

Buying $100 In ONC: If an investor had bought $100 of ONC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,057.17 today based on a price of $288.00 for ONC at the time of writing.

BeOne Medicines's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.