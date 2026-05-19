Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Tapestry 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.83%. Currently, Tapestry has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion.

Buying $1000 In TPR: If an investor had bought $1000 of TPR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,066.92 today based on a price of $130.15 for TPR at the time of writing.

Tapestry's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.