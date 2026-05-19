Antalpha Platform Holding Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Tuesday, Antalpha Platform Holding (NASDAQ:ANTA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Antalpha Platform Holding Co reported a 52% year-over-year revenue growth for Q1 2026, highlighting strong business execution amid challenging market conditions.
The company emphasized its risk management approach, maintaining zero principal loss and managing substantial loan repayments, notably from Cango Inc.
Antalpha launched strategic growth initiatives including a Web3AI agent (Nina) and transitioning tokenized gold holdings into yield-generating deployments.
Total loan value decreased slightly due to repayments, but the company expects demand for crypto-collateralized financing to support loan book growth.
Financial performance included a 32% GAAP operating margin; however, operating expenses rose by 102% year-over-year due to restructuring and compensation costs.
The company provided a revenue guidance of $11 million to $13 million for Q2 2026, reflecting a reduction in the loan base from one-time repayments.
Management remains optimistic about strategic opportunities in the Web3 and AI sectors, particularly targeting the Asia-Pacific region.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Chris Mamoni (Managing Director of the Blue Shirt Group and Representative for Antalfa's Investor Relations team)
Paul Yang (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. To ask a question you will need to press Star one and one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press Star one and one again. Our first question comes from the line of Devin Ryan from Citizens Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Noah Katz
Paul Yang (Chief Financial Officer)
Noah Katz
Yeah, that was very helpful. I was going to dive into maybe what differentiates nina from other Web3AI agents, but I think you answered it. Unless you have anything else you want to add there.
Paul Yang (Chief Financial Officer)
Noah Katz
Okay, that's helpful, thank you. For answering my questions there. If I could sneak one more in, I want to touch on updates on the clarity act as it stands today. How are you thinking about the opportunity for anthalpha if digital asset rules become clearer, clearer and more defined and could clear rules change the pace at which you continue to scale?
Paul Yang (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We'll now move on to our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Ed Engel from Compass Point. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Ed Engel
Hi, thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to drill down quickly on the impact of the Cango loan payment. Did the entire 530 million get paid off in the first quarter or was some of the impact also in the early second quarter?
Paul Yang (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I think mostly was paid in the first quarter. I think we mentioned roughly like just a small portion was repaid in April, the second quarter. Great, thanks for that.
Ed Engel
And then on the XAUT (Tether Gold) yield generation deployment, just kind of curious. Can you just get more color on, I guess how those tokens are generating yield and I guess the expected yield or target yield that you're hoping for the allocation.
Paul Yang (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks. Okay. For the yield generation, basically. So the foundation issuing the XAUT, they have some kind of like very conservative investment opportunities using the existing XAUT, which we based on our estimation at this moment is roughly between 1 to 2%. It's not that much, but anyway is a kind of a step forward comparing with the pure holding of XAUT in the past. Great.
Ed Engel
Thank you for the color.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We'll now move on to our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Dylan Hines from B. Riley Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Dylan Hines
Hey, thanks for taking the question. I'm just wondering on top of Kangle, do you expect any other repayments coming up? And then I just have a follow on question after that.
Paul Yang (Chief Financial Officer)
I think the loan balance at the current moment is roughly 40 million and we don't anticipate any repayment at this moment, but we never know. But anyway, the impact will not be significant since the balance has been reduced significantly compared with the. Yeah. Previous quarter.
Dylan Hines
Gotcha. Thank you. And then I was wondering, you mentioned initiative in the Asian Pacific.
Paul Yang (Chief Financial Officer)
I was wondering if you could go over again what you were talking about there. Can I. Can you kind of ask the question again? The eight.
Dylan Hines
Yeah. There's an initiative you're talking about in Asia Pacific regarding blockchain operators.
Paul Yang (Chief Financial Officer)
I was wondering if you could go over that again. Miss that. You mean the AI agent or any other initiative we talk about?
Dylan Hines
I'm not sure. You said something about Asia Pacific? I'll have to go over it again, but.
OPERATOR
Okay. So nothing else for me then. Thank you. That concludes the questions and answers period. Thank you again for joining our call today. You may now disconnect.
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