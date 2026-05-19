Antalpha Platform Holding Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Thanks Chris Good day everyone. Thank you again for joining us. I'm Paul Yang, CFO of Antalpha. Let me start with a brief framing of the quarter. Q1 2026 was a period of solid execution and business development for N Alpha amid a dynamic and challenging market backdrop for the crypto ecosystem. We delivered 52% year over year revenue growth and maintained our record of zero principle loss. At the same time, our loan book saw a one time reduction driven by substantial repayments from certain large borrowers which notably Cango Inc. I will address this in detail, but the key point is all borrowers repay with no loss of principle and we view it as a strong reflection of our borrowers overall financial health and the soundness of our credit model. Finally, we also want two important strategic growth initiatives, the beta launch of our Web3AI agent and the transition of our tokenization gold holdings into yield generating deployment. I want to provide some extra context on the Kengo repayment before moving to the loan book. On the large borrower can go repayment. I want to provide some extra context here before the financial results section. During the first quarter and into early quarter two, Cango Inc. A NASDAQ listed Bitcoin miner, has repaid approximately 530 million US dollar of its outstanding loan balance. This represents over 95% of Cango's outstanding balance as of December 31st of 2025. Cango funded the repayment through a combination of publicly disclosed Bitcoin, asset sales and equity transactions. This is the type of positive outcome that our credit model is designed to produce, so we were pleased with how it all played out in practice. I will now cover our loan book update and risk management activities followed by our strategic initiatives, then walk through the rest of the financials and close with our Q2 outlook. Antalpha's operating philosophy is a risk management first philosophy. We have been consistent in this approach since our inception and it's central to how we manage the platform in Q1. Bitcoin prices were under considerable pressure in Q1, declining approximately 40% from their October 2025 peak. In this familiar environment, our approach was deliberate. We maintain active dialogue with every client to review market conditions, stress test positions and discuss their options as we do in our daily operation, especially every period of price volatility. We did not simply wait for the market to move, we engaged proactively. Our over collateralization model continue to underpin the long ball we require over collapse. Collateralization at origination and Bitcoin mined by client is deposited directly into our wallet, allowing the collateral pool to build continuously. The result of this approach is a proven track record. We are proud to stand behind. As of March 31, 2026, N Alpha has recorded no loss of principle since the inception of the company and it is the direct outcome of the prioritization of risk management above all else amidst every market bad job. Before reviewing our loan book matrix, let me provide some broader market context. We just discussed the devaluation of Bitcoin versus the October 2025 which created a more cautious environment for new loan deployment and broader activity. While the near term sentiment for digital assets has been softer and the long term demand backdrop remains constructive. Spot Bitcoin ETF assets under management stood at approximately 102 billion US dollar as of mid May 2026, reflecting continued institutional participation in the asset class. Historically, periods of price softness have been also coincide with increased interest in machine upgrade financing as miners began positioning for the next cycle. We expect this dynamic to once again support the long demand as market conditions stabilize. With that context, let me walk through the loan book metrics and in detail starting with TVL per-client, which I think it gives a clear picture of the underlying business TVL per-client increased 36% year-over-year reflecting growth in average loan size across the client base and the continual deepening of our client relationships. This growth stems from our proactive strategy to prioritize lower risk consumers ensuring a higher quality portfolio. Total value of loans were 1.6 billion as of March 36, 2026 and was down 3% year-over-year. This change reflects three factors. First, more measured new loan deployment in a weaker bitcoin price environment. Second, substantial one time loan repayment from two large borrowers, mostly from Cango, which we mentioned earlier, which repay approximately 526 million during the first quarter of 2026 for a modest reduction of approximately 3% in the remaining portion on a sequential basis. It is worth re emphasizing that we have never had a credit loss, we have never had a loss on principal across the entire loan book and we enter the recovery phase of the cycle with a well protected portfolio. As market conditions stabilize, we are positioned to redeploy capital and grow the loan book. Hash rate loans finance approximately 34.2 exahash of hashrate capacity as of March 31, 2026 representing approximately 3.3% of global hash rate. This compares to 81.3 EH as of December 31, 2025. The decrease was mainly attributable to Cango's repayment as Cancoast facilities were predominantly hash rate backed loans. In summary, the overall health of our loan book remains quite sound. Shifting gears now to our strategic initiatives, let me cover our web3AI agent first followed by our tokenization goal update in May 2026 n Alpha launched a web3AI agent in public Beta. I want to take some time discussing this initiative because we think it is important for the market to understand what we are building, why we are building it now, and how it interconnects into the core of NLPHA. Nina is an early stage of Web3AI agent and and part of Nava's broader innovation into AI driven infrastructure. It is built on our proprietary in house MCP or Model context protocol framework which is designed to support intelligent routing and coordination across data and execution environments as it is called. Nina reflects our view that the next generation of digital infrastructure should make AI and web3 more intuitive for users to engage with. As AI becomes more deeply embedded in financial and digital system, users will need an intelligent interface that can help them navigate increasingly complex code blockchain based environment with greater confidence and convenience. Why now? Three factors come together to make this the right time to introduce a new solution like this. First, the capability of AI models to interpret natural language and reliable translate it into on chain execution has only recently reached a level where user facing product is viable. The technical barrier that previous require developer knowledge to interact with blockchain networks can now be adjusted through AI. That barrier has been broken. Second, there's no established market leader in Web3AI today and particularly in Asia Pacific region, so we see a clear opportunity to build a scalable solution that is available now. Third, and I want to be specific about this, Antalpha is further leveraging the domain it knows best. We have built a deep operational knowledge of web free infrastructure on chain data and blockchain system through years of running our financing platform, our interconnection within the Bitcoin mining ecosystem give us a unique foundation in the space that other new entrants to Web3AI does not process. We are applying existing capabilities and red relationships to an adjacent market and next I will talk about the tokenization goal. As of March 31, 2026, Anava held 39,371 units of XAUT in Q1. We recognized 12.9 million US dollar in unrecognized fair value gains on these holdings in April. Subsequent to the quarter end, we took the next step in our tokenization goal Strategy by committing 6052 units of XAUT to the XAU protocol. Already in our subsidiary separately committed another additional 10,000 units to the same protocol. This is the first deployment of our XAUT holdings into a yield generating arrangement which represents a meaningful transition from holding activity as treasury and balance sheet asset to actively deploy to generate yield. And now let's move to discuss our financial performance in the first quarter. Total revenue was 20.7 million in Q1 2026 up 52% year-over-year, reflecting a continual growth in both our key revenue components. Technology financing fees on supply chain loans were 15 million up 49% year-over-year driven by continued strengthen in our hash rate loan portfolio. Technology platform fees on margin loan were 5.7 million up 62% year-over-year reflecting healthy take rates and continued utilization of our margin loan facilities. The net fee margin increased 21 basis points year-over-year reflecting price discipline across the platforms. The expansion was led by our margin loan business where net fee margin improved year-over-year and remained healthy on a sequential basis. Our supply chain loan net fee margin saw a modest year-over-year decrease driven by a higher proportion of hash rate loans within the portfolio. Hash rate loans carry a lower branded rate than machine loan and as the mix shifted towards hash rate loan through the period it created some downward pressures on the branded supply chain loan margins. Now let's turn to operating expense and profitability. Total operating expense excluding unrealized gain of Crypto assets were 25 million in Q1 up 102% year-over-year. This includes funding costs of 10.4 million, one time restructuring charges of approximately 3.3 million and non cash equity based compensation of approximately 1.3 million. Excluding these two items, non GAAP operating expense were 20.4 million on funding costs at 79% of technology financing fee on supply chain loans. Funding costs increased modestly from 65 in Q1 2025. For additional context, funding costs were 70% of technology financing fee in Q4 2025. The sequential improvement reflects a reduction in the loan base following a substantial repayment received in the period. Turning to profitability, GAAP operating income was 6.6 million representing an operating margin of 32%. This was mainly reflects 10.9 million unrealized fair value gain from XAUT holdings flowing through our operating results. Non GAAP operating income which excludes one time restructuring costs and non cash ESOP expense totaling 4.6 million was 11.2 million representing a non GAAP operating margin of 54%. Net income attributable to NRF hours 2.7 million in Q1 2026 compared to 1.5 million in Q1 2025. As a reminder, Q1 2025 reflects another standalone result as consolidation of orelian began in Q4 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was 13.3 million representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 64% compared to 18% in the prior year period. This includes approximately 12.9 million in unrealized gain on the fair value of XAUT holdings excluding XAUT related gains. Adjusted EBITDA was approximately 0.4 million with a margin of approximately 2%. The consolidated result I just walked through include contribution from both N Alpha prime, the lending Business and Orillian. To give investors a clear picture of each component, let me briefly separate them before turning to the valuation framework. N Alpha prime, our core lending platform, generated standalone revenue of 20.7 million up 52% year-over-year and standalone adjusted EBITDA of 4.4 million, a 77% improvement from 2.5 million in Q1 last year. Standalone GAAP operating loss was 2.3 million including the 3.3 million one time restructuring cost and 900,000 non cash ESOP compensation in the period if we exclude that charge. Standalone operating income was approximately 1.9 million compared with 1.5 million in the first quarter of last year. The EBITDA is 12% for standalone NRV prime lending business. Aurelian contributed to the remaining 9.3 million of operating income at the consolidated level driven by entirely buying XAUT fair value gains. With that separation established, let me now turn to Aurelian's result and our sum of parts valuation framework. Turning to N Alpha's Orleans balance sheet, as of 31 March 2026 Aurelian's NAB was 116.4 million or 3.16 per share reflecting 33,318 units of XAUT value at 4,667 per unit net of 41.2 million in debt. Consistent with prior quarters, NRFR's 32% economic interest in Orleans represents approximately 37 million of attributable navigation deducting this from NFS market cap of 206 million based on last Friday's closing price, this implied value of NRFS core lending platform is approximately 169 million or approximately 1.9 times of trailing twelve months Revenue of 86.8 million and 11.7 times trailing 12 month net income attributable to an office 14.5 million. Orient's value is time to go appreciation and its XAUT treasury strategy. An office core platform value reflects the lending business fundamentals. We present this framework so investors can better assess each on its own terms and now turning to outlook, we expect second quarter 2026 revenue between 11 million and 30 million excluding the impact of the single customer can go the year-over-year decline will be between 7% to 22%. The main driver of this sequential change from Q1 is the reduction in our interest varying loan base following the one time repayment received in early 2026. Importantly, net fee, margin and operating margin are expected to remain broadly stable quarter over quarter. New loan deployment activity was limited in February through April period reflecting market conditions. We remain engaged with existing and prospective clients on new loan deployment of opportunities and will provide updates as the loan book develops. Our guidance reflect the strong visibility we have in the business and assumes continued demand for crypto collateralized financing in the market environment, further consistent with what we see today. As always, actual results may differ from our expectations and we will provide updates on our next quarterly call as appropriately and now let me close with our three priorities for 2026 first, risk management. We will continue to apply disciplined collateral management and maintain active client dialogue through what remains a volatile market environment. Our zero loss of principal record reflects the way we have run this business since inception. Second, core lending growth TVL per-client growth of 36% year-over-year reflects the quality and engagement of our client base. We are actively redeploying capital and remain focused on growing the loan book. With the right clients, the demand for crypto collateralized financing is intact and we are well positioned to continue to grow. Third, additional strategic growth curves. Our tokenization growth strategy is advancing. XAUT is now deployed into yield generating protocols which is a meaningful step forward. And our Web3AI agent launched this month, applying our Web3 domain expertise to an adjacent market where we see a clear scaling opportunity. Both initiatives are at a very early stage and we look forward to updating investors as they develop. With that, let me open the call to Q and A operators. Please go ahead.