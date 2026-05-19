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May 19, 2026 12:04 PM 47 min read

Nauticus Robotics Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/228928122

Summary

Nauticus Robotics Inc reported Q1 2026 revenue of $0.2 million, a decline from the previous quarter, attributed to seasonal softness in the offshore market.

Operating expenses decreased to $5.8 million, with a net loss of $9.3 million, influenced by changes in debt instrument fair values.

Strategic initiatives include advancing Nautica's Toolkit for autonomy in subsea systems, focusing on international expansion, particularly in the UAE, and integrating new sensors and high-definition cameras.

The company emphasizes growth in software licensing and international markets to offset seasonal revenue fluctuations.

Brian Allen joins as Chief Revenue Officer, focusing on expanding revenue streams and leveraging his experience in subsea robotics and AI.

Operational highlights include completing significant maintenance of ROV systems, advancing autonomous manipulation capabilities, and engaging in defense sector opportunities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to Nauticus Robotics Inc first quarter 2026 earnings call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Kristin Moorman, Corporate Development Lead. Kristin, please go ahead.

Kristin Moorman

John Gibson (CEO and President)

Amanda

John Gibson (CEO and President)

thank you, Amanda. Now I'm going to turn it over to our leads that are working on international expansion revenue opportunities. Jason Close will be first with updates on our UAE expansion. Jason

Jason Close

Steve Walsh (Sales Lead)

Brian Allen (Chief Revenue Officer)

John Gibson (CEO and President)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star one again. We ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question to allow for optimum sound quality if you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Your first question comes from the line of Peter Gastreich from Water Tower Research. Peter, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Peter Gastreich (Analyst at Water Tower Research)

John Gibson (CEO and President)

Brian Allen (Chief Revenue Officer)

John Gibson (CEO and President)

Brian Allen (Chief Revenue Officer)

Peter Gastreich (Analyst at Water Tower Research)

Next question, Peter. Okay, thank you. So with the, you know, you have a Northeast ROV, you know, fleet, which would be a good, you know, proof point for the Toolkit. Has that been helpful for you in terms of your licensing discussions and where do those stand?

John Gibson (CEO and President)

Brian Allen (Chief Revenue Officer)

Peter Gastreich (Analyst at Water Tower Research)

John Gibson (CEO and President)

Brian Allen (Chief Revenue Officer)

John Gibson (CEO and President)

Peter Gastreich (Analyst at Water Tower Research)

Okay, great, thank you. I'll just ask one More question here before getting back in the queue. You have cash sitting at close to 6 million and continue to burn. How should investors consider about your funding Runway over the next two to three quarters?

Jimena Begares

Peter Gastreich (Analyst at Water Tower Research)

Great. Thanks very much for the take my questions and the presentation from your team. I'll get back in the queue.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Alex Latimore from Northwind. Alex, your line is open. Please go ahead. Alex, your line, the first one is. There you go.

Alex Latimore (UNKNOWN)

John Gibson (CEO and President)

Alex Latimore (UNKNOWN)

Okay, that's a great response. That's a amazing color there. Let's see, I guess while we're talking about the data here, what is the most, I guess if you could rank the top two or three most valuable data points you collect and then is there any customer interest in buying that data?

John Gibson (CEO and President)

Brian Allen (Chief Revenue Officer)

Just on, in in the main part, retaining data rights on data. Analysis of customer data is difficult, but there are strategies that can be followed there and we should talk after the call.

John Gibson (CEO and President)

It belongs to them, to the customer and all of the customers have. They want to maintain confidentiality of it to them. It's a competitive advantage. So it's difficult to use it for any other purpose other than basically fee for service. We just deliver the data.

Alex Latimore (UNKNOWN)

Okay, understood. Gotcha there. I got one more question. I was just curious what are maybe some of the biggest technical technology advancements you expect to release this year and next year are and then what are the benefits surrounding those advancements? Would it be adding the new manipulator, adding autonomy to the manipulators, something else?

John Gibson (CEO and President)

Alex Latimore (UNKNOWN)

Wow. Awesome. That's great. It seems the tailwinds are blowing in Nauticus favor here. I'm excited to watch you guys progress. Thank you, I appreciate it.

John Gibson (CEO and President)

I mean we put two and a half years on getting these products ready and now we're going to put the next year on getting them to market and really showing the revenue that can come from the investments that have been made and appreciate all the shareholders that put money in this because it's put us in a great place.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Robert Mandrala, a personal investor. Robert, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Robert Mandrala (Personal Investor)

Brian Allen (Chief Revenue Officer)

Robert Mandrala (Personal Investor)

Okay, great, thank you. Here's another revenue question referencing growing opportunities in defense related applications. Can you provide additional color on where Nauticus is seeing interest, for example inspection, surveillance, autonomy intervention or subsea support? And whether you expect defense to become a more meaningful part of the company's revenue mix over time. And also with respect to the Leidos

John Gibson (CEO and President)

Robert Mandrala (Personal Investor)

Okay, thank you, John. That's very helpful. And I have one last question. Given the company's technology assets, market opportunity and current capital needs, how is the board thinking about the full range of options to maximize shareholder value, including strategic partnerships, licensing arrangements, commercial alliances, financing alternatives, or other strategic opportunities?

John Gibson (CEO and President)

OPERATOR

Robert, We have reached the end of the Q and A session. I will now hand the call back to John Gibson, CEO, for closing remarks.

John Gibson (CEO and President)

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