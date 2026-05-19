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May 19, 2026 12:02 PM 42 min read

LuxExperience Reports Q3 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

LuxExperience (NYSE:LUXE) held its third-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/637616703

Summary

LuxExperience BV reported a GMV growth of 0.3% and a profitability increase to 0.9% in adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3 FY2026, marking the second consecutive profitable quarter.

The company's Mytheresa segment saw a 9.9% increase in net sales on a constant currency basis, driven by a focus on high-value customers and exclusive product launches.

Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter segments experienced a 5.1% decline in net sales, attributed to strategic focus on higher value customers and reduced promotions, yet achieved a significant improvement in gross margins.

Yoox reported a 7.4% decline in net sales but improved gross profit margin by 620 basis points; the brand is undergoing a transformation with a new brand identity and a focus on core markets.

LuxExperience BV reaffirmed its medium-term targets of €4 billion in net sales and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7-9%, emphasizing its strategic focus on digital luxury and market consolidation.

The company reported a positive operating cash flow outlook, with a significant reduction in SGA expenses contributing to improved profitability.

Management highlighted the resilience of the business model amidst geopolitical tensions and noted strong growth in the US market, with plans to continue investing in customer engagement.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to the LuxExperience third quarter of fiscal year 2026 earnings conference call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. Today's call is being recorded and we have allocated one hour for prepared remarks and Q&A. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Martin Beer, the Chief Financial Officer of LuxExperience. Thank you sir. Please begin.

Martin Beer (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Kliga (Chief Executive Officer)

Martin Beer (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Kliga (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Oliver Chen (Equity Analyst)

Michael Kliga (Chief Executive Officer)

Martin Beer (Chief Financial Officer)

Oliver Chen (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, very helpful. Best regards.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Anna Glaskin with B. Riley Securities. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Anna Glaskin (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I'd like to follow up on the questions on the impact from Iran and geopolitical headwinds. Was there any one segment that saw more of an impact and if you could unpack if that was related to regional differences and mix or if it speaks to something within the core customer of that group. Thanks.

Michael Kliga (Chief Executive Officer)

Anna Glaskin (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks. And then turning back to the GMV per top customer at Mytheresa appeared to decline 1.5% in the quarter. Wondering if you could unpack that and should we expect that to return to growth in coming quarters.

Michael Kliga (Chief Executive Officer)

Anna Glaskin (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Blake Anderson with Jeffries. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Blake Anderson (Equity Analyst)

I congrats on the nice results and thanks for taking my questions. I just wanted to ask one more to start out on the Middle east conflict, have you seen any impact on the cost side from higher energy or fuel cost that we should be considering such as shipping or logistics?

Michael Kliga (Chief Executive Officer)

Blake Anderson (Equity Analyst)

Perfect, that's helpful. And then wanted to just drill down on the mytheresa US business that continues to be really strong. I know there's some industry maybe tailwinds that you're experiencing there from consolidation, but as we think about that 30% plus growth rate and you're looking out over the next 12 to 18 months, how are you ensuring and planning for growth there and trying to sustain the momentum?

Michael Kliga (Chief Executive Officer)

Blake Anderson (Equity Analyst)

Michael Kliga (Chief Executive Officer)

Blake Anderson (Equity Analyst)

Thanks so much and best of luck for the rest of the year.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Wendy Gao with cicc. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Wendy Gao (Equity Analyst)

Hi Michael, I'm Martin. Thanks for taking my questions. As we can see, the AOV I think for all segments are going up, especially for the luxury and material segments. So do you believe this is more driven by the increasing shares of top customers or is it more structural changes or any other regions. Other regions we should look for? Thank you.

Michael Kliga (Chief Executive Officer)

Wendy Gao (Equity Analyst)

Got you. Thank you. It was very helpful.

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