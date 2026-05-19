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May 19, 2026 12:01 PM 20 min read

Full Transcript: Eagle Point Income Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Summary

Eagle Point Income reported a strong first quarter with an increase in net investment income, which covered distributions and total expenses.

The company's NAV decreased due to mark-to-market adjustments in the CLO debt portfolio but rebounded in April with a 4.5% increase.

Eagle Point Income deployed $56 million into new investments with a weighted average yield of 16% and completed several CLO resets and refinancings, saving 48 basis points in debt costs.

The company launched a 6% Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock offering to enhance financial flexibility and completed the redemption of high-cost debt to lower capital costs.

Management remains focused on capital allocation and believes the current market environment will support increased earnings potential, particularly with potential rate hikes.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

I will turn the conference over to Mr. Darren Daugherty from Prosec Partners. You may now begin.

Darren Daugherty

Thomas Majewski

Dan Kohler

Alina Mnova (Chief Accounting Officer)

Thomas Majewski

OPERATOR

Eric Zwick

Thomas Majewski

OPERATOR

Thank you for the update. The next question comes from the line of Christopher Nolan with Leidenberg Falman.

Christopher Nolan

Please proceed, Christopher Nolan. Actually for anyone, the 12 month default rate was 1.40 and according to my notes is 1.20 last quarter. Was software the reason for that change?

Dan Kohler

Christopher Nolan

So you're not really seeing, you know, higher non accruals or anything like that per se. Just correct a bank non performer. Okay. On a follow up, some of the BDCs I cover, believe it or not, have started seeing increased credit stress in health care. Have you guys seen anything like that?

Dan Kohler

Not significantly, unless it's I guess somehow related to AI or if it's like some sort of software company that's really categorized within healthcare and has a risk of being disrupted by AI. But otherwise no, we haven't seen that.

Christopher Nolan

Okay, that's it for me. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time and I'd like to turn the call back over to Thomas Majewski for closing remarks.

Thomas Majewski

Great. Thank you very much everyone for joining today. Lena, Dan and I appreciate your interest in Eagle Point Income Company if you have any further questions, we'll be in the office later today and be happy to speak. Thank you very much.

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