$1000 Invested In Advanced Micro Devices 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 17.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.56%. Currently, Advanced Micro Devices has a market capitalization of $668.67 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMD: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $48,889.15 today based on a price of $410.14 for AMD at the time of writing.

Advanced Micro Devices's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.