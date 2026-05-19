Insider Decision: Valerie Pompa Offloads $690K Worth Of HF Sinclair Stock

Valerie Pompa, EVP at HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO), executed a substantial insider sell on May 18, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Pompa sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair. The total transaction value is $690,500.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, HF Sinclair shares are trading at $70.66, showing a up of 0.51%.

Discovering HF Sinclair: A Closer Look

Financial Milestones: HF Sinclair's Journey

Revenue Growth: HF Sinclair displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Debt Management: HF Sinclair's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of HF Sinclair's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.