EVP Of Microsoft Sold $519K In Stock

On May 18, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Amy Coleman, EVP at Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) made an insider sell.

What Happened: Coleman opted to sell 1,262 shares of Microsoft, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The transaction's total worth stands at $519,241.

At Tuesday morning, Microsoft shares are down by 0.13%, trading at $423.0.

Get to Know Microsoft Better

Microsoft: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Microsoft showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.3% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 67.63% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Microsoft's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 4.28.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Check Out The Full List Of Microsoft's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.