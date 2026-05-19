Insider Selling: Anita M Sands Unloads $1.48M Of ServiceNow Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on May 19, by Anita M Sands, Board Member at ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Sands sold 16,445 shares of ServiceNow. The total transaction value is $1,482,401.

During Tuesday's morning session, ServiceNow shares up by 2.1%, currently priced at $105.59.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ServiceNow's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.09% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 75.07% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): ServiceNow's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.45.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, ServiceNow adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of ServiceNow's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.