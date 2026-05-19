Chief Revenue Officer At Crexendo Sells $96K Of Stock

It was reported on May 19, that Jon Brinton, Chief Revenue Officer at Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Brinton's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday unveiled the sale of 10,000 shares of Crexendo. The total transaction value is $96,500.

Crexendo shares are trading down 3.83% at $9.6 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

About Crexendo

Unraveling the Financial Story of Crexendo

Revenue Growth: Crexendo displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 61.41% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Crexendo's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.02.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Crexendo adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Crexendo's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.