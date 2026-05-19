Major Purchase Alert: CASCADE INVESTMENT LLC Invests $101.84M In Republic Services Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on May 19, involves CASCADE INVESTMENT LLC, 10% Owner at Republic Services (NYSE:RSG).

What Happened: LLC's recent purchase of 488,000 shares of Republic Services, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $101,838,396.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, Republic Services shares are trading at $214.82, showing a up of 1.57%.

Discovering Republic Services: A Closer Look

A Deep Dive into Republic Services's Financials

Revenue Growth: Republic Services's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.59%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 42.48% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Republic Services's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.7.

Debt Management: Republic Services's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.18, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Republic Services's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.