Noteworthy Insider Activity: BorZen Tien Invests $139K In Taiwan Semiconductor Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on May 19, involves BorZen Tien, VP at Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Tien bought 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor, amounting to a total of $139,810.

Taiwan Semiconductor shares are trading down 2.15% at $387.45 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Delving into Taiwan Semiconductor's Background

Financial Milestones: Taiwan Semiconductor's Journey

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Taiwan Semiconductor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 35.13% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

Valuation Overview:

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Taiwan Semiconductor's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.