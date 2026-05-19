TzuSou Chuang Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $13.97M In Taiwan Semiconductor Stock

It was reported on May 19, that TzuSou Chuang, VP at Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Chuang's decision to sell 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $13,966,000.

At Tuesday morning, Taiwan Semiconductor shares are down by 2.12%, trading at $387.56.

Get to Know Taiwan Semiconductor Better

Financial Milestones: Taiwan Semiconductor's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Taiwan Semiconductor's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 35.13% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Debt Management: Taiwan Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.16.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Taiwan Semiconductor's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.