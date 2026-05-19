Jason Ingersoll Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $1.26M In Archrock Stock

Jason Ingersoll, Senior Vice President at Archrock (NYSE:AROC), executed a substantial insider sell on May 19, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Ingersoll's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday unveiled the sale of 33,000 shares of Archrock. The total transaction value is $1,260,270.

Archrock's shares are actively trading at $37.95, experiencing a down of 1.73% during Tuesday's morning session.

Delving into Archrock's Background

Archrock's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Archrock's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Archrock's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.57. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Archrock's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.