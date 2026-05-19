Douglas Walter Gaylor At Crexendo Exercises Options Worth $39K

On May 18, it was revealed in an SEC filing that Douglas Walter Gaylor, Chief Operating Officer at Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Gaylor, Chief Operating Officer at Crexendo, exercised stock options for 6,000 shares of CXDO. The transaction value amounted to $39,419.

Crexendo shares are trading down 3.83% at $9.29 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning. Since the current price is $9.29, this makes Gaylor's 6,000 shares worth $39,419.

Get to Know Crexendo Better

Crexendo: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Crexendo's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 28.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 61.41% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Crexendo's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.02.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Crexendo adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Crexendo's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.